Cambridge girls golf seventh at the Edgerton Invitational By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union Aug 29, 2022 Cambridge finished seventh at a Rock Valley Conference meet at the Edgerton Towne Country Club on Monday, August 29. Sophomore Katherine Brown led the Blue Jays with a round of 105. Junior Amerie Timler shot 110, senior Bella Hollis shot 113 and sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 127. Jefferson's Payton Schmidt finished 17 strokes ahead of second place, earning medalist honors with a 74. Team scores: Jefferson 365, Lakeside Lutheran 390, McFarland 403, East Troy 415, Edgerton 431, Turner 446, Cambridge 455, Lake Country Lutheran 475, Clinton 477. Lake Mills The Cambridge girls golf team shot 235, placing seventh, at the Rock Valley mini-meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Junior Amerie Timler shot 52 to lead the Blue Jays. Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 58, junior Alexis Viola shot 61 and senior Bella Hollis shot 64. Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt and Lakeside Lutheran senior Ava Heckmann both shot even-par 36 to share medalist honors. Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.