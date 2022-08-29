Cambridge finished seventh at a Rock Valley Conference meet at the Edgerton Towne Country Club on Monday, August 29.

Sophomore Katherine Brown led the Blue Jays with a round of 105. Junior Amerie Timler shot 110, senior Bella Hollis shot 113 and sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 127.

