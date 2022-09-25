hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS GOLF Cambridge girls golf sixth at conference tournament By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge's girls golf team shot 237 to place sixth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort on Tuesday, September 20. Cambridge volleyball defeats Monroe at Wisconsin Heights Invitational; goes 1-3Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 55, senior Bella Hollis shot 57, junior Alexis Viola shot 60 and sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 65 for the Blue Jays. Jefferson Speedway crowns state championsJefferson shot 366 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran by four strokes to win the conference tournament and overall league title. Chase Jarlsberg, Logan Koch, Brock Wanninger and Derek Karlen selected to home talent all-star gameTeam scores: Jefferson 182, Lakeside Lutheran 189, McFarland 193, Edgerton 198, East Troy 199, Cambridge 237, Beloit Turner 238, Clinton 238, Evansville 242. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigating double fatality in Medina Sun Prairie West volleyball survives East in five-set thriller Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin