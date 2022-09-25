Cambridge's girls golf team shot 237 to place sixth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort on Tuesday, September 20.

Cambridge volleyball defeats Monroe at Wisconsin Heights Invitational; goes 1-3

Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 55, senior Bella Hollis shot 57, junior Alexis Viola shot 60 and sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 65 for the Blue Jays.

Jefferson Speedway crowns state champions
Chase Jarlsberg, Logan Koch, Brock Wanninger and Derek Karlen selected to home talent all-star game

