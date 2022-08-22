The Cambridge girls golf team finished ninth at a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at the Edgerton Country Club on Monday, August 22.

Katherine Brown led the Blue Jays with a 53, while Americ Timler shot a 59. Alexis Viola carded a 67 and Zoe Kruger earned a 70.

