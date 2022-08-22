hot GIRLS GOLF Cambridge girls golf sixth at East Troy, ninth at Edgerton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge girls golf team finished ninth at a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at the Edgerton Country Club on Monday, August 22. Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team brings back experience for upcoming seasonKatherine Brown led the Blue Jays with a 53, while Americ Timler shot a 59. Alexis Viola carded a 67 and Zoe Kruger earned a 70.Team scores: Jefferson 193, Lakeside Lutheran 195, East Troy 217, Edgerton 220, McFarland 227, Clinton 243, Turner 245, Evansville 248, Cambridge 249.East TroyThe Blue Jays took sixth at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Alpine Valley at Abbey Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, August 16. Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-OshkoshAmeric Timler shot a 59 and Alexis Viola carded a 61. Kathleen Brown shot a 63 and Zoe Kruger earned a 70. Dale Nottestad wins third feature race this season; other results from Jefferson Speedway from July 30thTeam scores: Jefferson 191, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 216, Edgerton 230, McFarland 231, Cambridge 253, Turner 253, Clinton 266, Evansville 272. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Six things you need to know about the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Two die in two-vehicle crash at Reiner Road and Innovation Way UPDATE: One injured, one arrested after cars hit Broadway apartment building Sun Prairie East demolishes Monona Grove 55-0 to start season Sun Prairie West enters first season on football field Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin