CAMBRIDGE — On the evening of Wednesday April 19, Cambridge High School formally inducted the newest class of National Honor Society members. NHS co-presidents Aly Farrar and Maddy Buonincontro and the other senior members conducted the ceremony with the theme of “lessons learned.
The thirteen new inductees are the 80th National Honor Society class at Cambridge High School.
The juniors, who are now officially members of NHS have been recognized and accepted based on their leadership, service, character and scholarship. This group includes Mara Brown, Kaila Buehler, Grace Carlson, Jordyn Davis, Saveea Freeland, Tanner Hutchens, Jada Rank, Zoey Rank, Samantha Schmidt, Carter Stenjem, Ian Terrones, Perry Thompson and Alexandria Willard.
They voted to select their NHS officers for the 2023-2024 school year and selected Jada Rank and Perry Thompson as co-presidents, treasurer Grace Carlson and secretary Kaila Buehler.
Each of the new officers spoke to the four pillars of National Honor Society and started a new induction ceremony tradition of awarding the senior members with the gold cords they will wear on their upcoming graduation day.
Cambridge NHS advisor Larry Wilson wishes to congratulate the new members and all twenty nine members. A special thank you goes to the parents of all the NHS members. There is also appreciation for the grandparents, family members, classmates, administration and faculty who attended and support our juniors and seniors. We are proud of our long tradition of National Honor Society at Cambridge and the students efforts toward academics, character and service.