JT Parish
Cambridge outfielder JT Parish slides home to score a run in a Blues' 4-2 loss to Jefferson on Sunday, August 14. 

Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Jefferson Blue Devils knock out the Cambridge Blues out of the Home Talent playoffs in a 4-2 victory in the Eastern Section Semifinal on Sunday, August 14 at Fischer Field.

Pat Cottrell gave the Blue Devils (15-0) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single, scoring Heath Renz.

Denver Evans
Infielder Denver Evans makes a throw to first base on Sunday, August 14. 
Jared Horton
Cambridge pitcher Jared Horton celebrates after hitting a double in the top of the second inning. 
