Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Jefferson Blue Devils knock out the Cambridge Blues out of the Home Talent playoffs in a 4-2 victory in the Eastern Section Semifinal on Sunday, August 14 at Fischer Field.
“The last two years now, he’s been one of the best catchers in the league. He’s a stud,” said Cambridge manager Jared Horton.
After Koch led off the fifth with a double for Cambridge, Denver Evans hit a sacrifice bunt to move Jace Horton, who came in to pitch run, to third. With one out, Renz worked out of the jam with a strike-out and a fly-out to keep Cambridge off the board.
In the sixth, Reese Fetherson reached on a bunt single and Isaiah Hoffman also laid down a bunt, reaching on a fielding error. After Fetherson and Hoffman moved to third and second base after another bunt, Roby Schlesner hit a single to score Fetherson.
Derek Heffel then hit a double to score Hoffman and Renz doubled home Hoffman, extending the Jefferson lead to 4-0. Horton was replaced on the mound with JT Parish, who got out of the inning with a strike-out and a pop-out. The Blues went with Parish in relief instead of Cambridge pitcher Sam Mickelson due to the lack of familiarity the Blue Devils had with Parish.
“He threw an absolute shutout at the end of the game, gave us a chance to win and comeback, but we just couldn’t do it for him,” said Horton.
The Blues got on the board in the seventh when Evans hit a sacrifice fly to score Parish.
After a scoreless eighth, Chase Jarlsberg hit a single for Cambridge. With two out, Jared Horton hit his second double of the game, scoring Jarlsberg and cutting the lead to 4-2.
“In the first at-bat against Heath, who’s a phenomenal pitcher as the league knows, I was just sitting on a fastball,” said Horton. “After that, I saw a lot of breaking balls, so I had to adjust, and swing later in the count.”