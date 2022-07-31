Chase Jarlsberg hit for the cycle for the first time in team history. Jarlsberg hit a homer in the first inning, singled in the third and then doubled and tripled in the fifth. Jarlsberg scored three runs and recorded four RBIs.
Sam Mickelson hit a two-run homer and Jared Horton smacked a three-run homer in an eight-run fifth inning. That was the first time in team history that the Blues hit two homers in the same inning. Colton Ehrke also recorded two triples in the fifth, while the Blues batted around the lineup.
Horton recorded four RBIs and also pitched five innings, earning the win. Horton is 5-0 on the mound.
Dennis Aleckson, Austin Haugen, Denver Evans and JT Parish each recorded an RBI. Mickelson recorded two RBIs, while pitching two innings in relief. Mickelson struck-out four batters.
Cambridge won its final three games of the regular season to qualify for the last spot in the postseason. Evansville, who led the South Division for most of the season, was eliminated from postseason contention with a 2-1 loss to Albion on a walk-off single.
The Blues finish the regular season second in the Southeast North Division with a record of 9-5. Cambridge will travel to Fischer Field to face Jefferson (14-0) at 1 p.m. in the Southeast Sectional Semifinal on Sunday, August 7. The Blue Devils swept the regular season matchup against the Blues, and have shut-out their last three opponents.