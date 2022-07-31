For the second time in team history, the Cambridge Blues have qualified for the Home Talent playoffs.

With a 14-0 win over Waterloo (0-14) at Cambridge High School and an Evansville loss to Albion, the Blues clinched the final playoff spot on Sunday, July 31.

Logan Koch and Kasey Morgan record three RBIs as Cambridge home talent upsets Evansville
Chase Jarlsberg hits a home run as Cambridge home talent gets big win vs Albion
Utica home talent keeps playoff hopes alive with wins over Waterloo and Stoughton
Cambridge home talent falls to Jefferson

Tags