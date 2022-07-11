 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE HOME TALENT

Cambridge home talent upset by Footville in extra innings

The Cambridge Blues slipped up against the Footville Outlaws, losing 7-6 in extra innings on Sunday, July 10.

The Outlaws (3-8) scored twice in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth by Zander Brown gave Footville a 4-0 lead.

Cambridge (6-5) got on the board in the fifth when Chase Jarlsberg singled home JT Parish. In the sixth, the Blues cut the lead to 4-3 when Denver Evans scored and Derek Glesinger hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Haugen.

Footville scored twice in the seventh off a single and a sacrifice fly, moving the score to 6-3.

In the eighth, Evans and Haugen scored for Cambridge, bringing the deficit to 6-5. Evans hit an RBI single in the ninth to score Ty Schieber, tying the game at 6-6.

Pitching in relief, Sam Mickelson retired the Outlaws in order in the bottom of the frame to send the game into extra innings. Cambridge and Footville were both sent down in order in the 10th inning, and the Blues failed to score in the 11th inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Brown hit an RBI single with one out to give Footville the 7-6 win.

Jared Horton started on the mound for Cambridge, pitching seven innings and recording five strikeouts. Mickelson pitched over three innings with four strikeouts. Jarlsberg, Evans and Haugen each recorded an RBI for the Blues.

Cambridge remains in second place in the Southeast North Division standings, five games behind Jefferson for first. The Blues travel to Albion (6-5) at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 in a Southeast Conference crossover matchup.

FOOTVILLE 7, CAMBRIDGE 6 (11)

CAMBRIDGE 000 012 021 00 — 6 9 3

FOOTVILLE 002 200 200 01 — 7 11 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Jar. Horton (7-10-6-2-5-3), Mickelson (L; 3.1-1-1-1-4-1); F: Malkour (7-5-5-3-5-4), Rodriguez (W; 4-4-1-1-2-1).

Leading hitters — C: Koch 2x6 (2B), Haugen 2x5; Jarlsberg 1x6; F: Rodriguez 2x4, Brown 3x5, Balch 2x5.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK