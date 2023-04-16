Cambridge residents interested in serving on the Village Board can apply for a vacant position, left after a winning write-in candidate declined the seat.
In the April election, the board had three open seats but only two registered candidates. Incumbent trustees Tim Phelps and Chuck Franklin won their re-elections, but the seat of Ted Kumbier, who did not run again, remains open.
Twenty-nine different people received write-in votes for Kumbier’s seat, village administrator Lisa Moen said at the board’s April 11 meeting.
Of those people, the top vote-getter was Donald Scott Waller, with five write-in tickets. But Waller, a former trustee who last served in 2015, declined the position, Moen said.
To fill the open seat, the board voted to accept applications from the public, as it has done with previous vacancies.
“We are looking for someone to fill the term left vacant by Ted Kumbier’s retirement, which will go through April, 2025, at which time the person could run for re-election,” Moen wrote in a press release.
Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to the board by May 1, the release says. The board plans to review applications at its May 9 meeting.
Resumes and cover letters can be dropped off at Village Hall, located at 200 Spring Street, or emailed to lmoen@ci.cambridge.wi.us. Questions about the position can be directed to Moen at that email or at 608-423-3712.
The village board, made up of six trustees and a village president, meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Trustee Paula Hollenbeck, at the board’s April 11 meeting, encouraged women in the village to apply if they are interested. Hollenbeck is currently the only woman on the board.