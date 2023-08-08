hot Cambridge RibFest MADELINE WESTBERG Special to the News and Independent Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Keystone Grill in Cambridge hosted the annual RibFest on Sunday, Aug. 6, with several area barbecue teams sharing with the public their smoked and grilled ribs. The event also featured live music. MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the News and Independent Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keystone Grill in Cambridge hosted the annual RibFest on Sunday, Aug. 6, with several area barbecue teams sharing with the public their smoked and grilled ribs. The event also featured live music. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Go Fund Tree: 28 Waunakee community members raise $1,200 in eight hours to save storm-damaged Wishing Tree Waunakee grad begins U.S. Naval Academy Sun Prairie High School students present Legally Blonde: The Musical Aug. 3-5 Home Talent: Local 9 edges Middleton in playoff battle Patrick’s Arcade Bar opens Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!