Ann Nottestad
Tell us about yourself and why you're running
As a lifelong resident of the district, a former district employee and a finance & human resources professional, I feel that I am uniquely qualified to represent the district on the board. I have a decade of experience working in school district business offices, so I understand the financial challenges Cambridge faces, as well as recruitment and retention efforts to ensure all students receive a quality education.
Along with many in my family, I am a proud Blue Jay and know that our schools are the heartbeat of the community, building future generations. I’ve always been interested in local government and want to get involved and make a difference in the community that raised me. I will strive to realize the vision and goals of the board, while being pragmatic about the district's resources. I will promote thoughtful policy and compliance, the backbones of a well-functioning and effective board. A vote for me is a vote for accountability and improved return on investment.
List your top three priorities
My first priority is fiscal responsibility. Most of the concerns that have been expressed to me by parents and community members is regarding the increase in taxes coupled with the proposed referendum. I share the concern, but I do understand the challenges that will arise if the referendum is not approved, and what effect this will have on the students, staff retention and facilities management. It is important that the board is intentional in its messaging so the community understands why this referendum is necessary.
An additional priority is a focus on career and college readiness. I feel there is a need to further explore Career Clusters and Pathways programs that naturally lead to a career directly out of high school. College is not for everyone, and most students know this early on.
Finally, it is a priority to enhance the partnership between the community and district, starting with finding ways to encourage parents to be more engaged with the staff, administration and board members. I will strive to connect the community to the district in order to maintain the tradition of excellence that attracts families to the Cambridge School District.
Cambridge, like many Wisconsin districts this year, is seeking an operational referendum to offset rising costs and limited state budget contributions. In making decisions as a board member, how would you balance the need to continue improving services offered by the district with the fiscal constraints Cambridge is facing?
A balance needs to be realized between carefully chosen priorities while weighing the costs against the revenue available to us. This is the second time the district has posed a recurring referendum to the voters in less than a decade. While I understand that tax levies have not grown at the rate of inflation, I also feel that continuing to raise taxes is not the path to maintaining enrollment to sustain the excellence in education and programming Cambridge now offers. Enrollment is taken into account when revenue limits are determined, so if we continue to see a decline in enrollment because young families cannot afford to live here, we will be back with another referendum in a few years. I support this referendum but feel very strongly that we need to be pragmatic with our resources and be very intentional to increase enrollment, exploring new ways to obtain an improved return of investment for our tax payers.
Amid a teacher shortage, what would your strategies be for the district to attract, retain and support district staff members?
The district has made a conscientious effort to attract and retain quality staff as well as cultivating a welcoming environment that is attractive to young families. Ensuring that the parents and guardians remain an active partner in their child/ren's education is key to maintaining the Cambridge tradition of excellence. I would like to see the board and staff members work together to develop strategies to increase parental engagement in order to serve the individual needs of their "whole" child, rather than place all of that burden on the staff.
What are the district’s greatest needs right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address those needs?
Cambridge School District simply cannot maintain the small class sizes and programming that we currently have without this referendum. There isn't any reason to discuss any other priorities without knowing the result of the election. I am prepared to engage in thoughtful and respectful conversations with fellow board members and community members, utilizing my experience and professional network, whichever the outcome.
Grace Leonard
Tell us about yourself and why you're running
I've been a Cambridge resident for over 10 years and actively involved in the community especially as a parent. I’ve been a classroom volunteer at the elementary school, substitute teacher, PTO member, and middle school Science Olympiad mentor. Lately, you may have seen me helping out at music and athletic events at the high school. By day I’m an instructional designer/accreditation specialist in continuing education for healthcare professionals where I work collaboratively with subject matter experts. As a parent, I have seen the many opportunities from 4K through high school in academics, athletics, art, music, and other extracurricular activities. I’m running for a second term because I want to support and maintain what we offer for current and future students, support the district’s strategic plan goals, and be a strong advocate in quality public education for our district. If re-elected, I will continue to respect my board role as part of a governance team. This is why I put the time and effort to learn about an issue at a deeper level in order to make informed, pragmatic and responsive decisions affecting the district, community, staff, families, and students. For more information about my candidacy, please visit: gracecambridgewi.com
List your top three priorities
(1) Supporting our district strategic plan goals in teaching and learning which includes increasing the percentage of students achieving or exceeding academic growth targets in literacy and math, increasing family/community engagement, supporting staff excellence, and operational effectiveness.
(2) Supporting mental health programs and resources for staff and students. Their well-being and safety should always be a top priority. This generation of students and staff have faced K-12 challenges that parents/guardians/staff may not have experienced in their own youth. This includes bullying/harassment on social media and text, school safety including locked down drills, teaching and learning during a global pandemic, and other 21st century stressors.
(3) Monitor school funds wisely and responsibly. This is an important expectation in a board’s role and responsibilities.
Cambridge, like many Wisconsin districts this year, is seeking an operational referendum to offset rising costs and limited state budget contributions. In making decisions as a board member, how would you balance the need to continue improving services offered by the district with the fiscal constraints Cambridge is facing?
To balance the need of continuing to improve services within the fiscal constraints of our district, I would ask questions and listen first. This is my approach to decision making especially as a board member - asking relevant questions and listening to feedback from our stakeholders, e.g., community members, parents/guardians, district and school staff, students, and administrators. It is important for the board to work respectfully with the district administration to understand what improvement strategies, plans, and programs are possible and sensible to implement under the current and projected financial conditions of the district.
Amid a teacher shortage, what would your strategies be for the district to attract, retain and support district staff members?
Supporting our teachers is important to me as a parent and as a current board member. Parents/guardians depend on teachers to teach skills and provide knowledge for students in preparation for their next path in life after high school. Teachers are the heart of the school. We must take good care of them just like we should take care of our own physical heart. Staff surveys can help the district identify what we are doing well in supporting our teachers; what we need to improve upon; and why teachers stay in the Cambridge school district. For example, does our district offer competitive salaries and benefits compared to other districts? Do teachers generally feel supported especially in their professional growth? Does the district provide a safe and positive work culture? Does the district value our teachers not only through words but through board actions? I will support and address the needs of teachers the best way that I can in order for the Cambridge school district to provide a quality public education for both current and future students.
What are the district’s greatest needs right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address those needs?
A district's community support is more important than ever and will determine what our district will look like in the upcoming 2023-24 school year and beyond for current families and those who are considering a move to our community based on the quality of our schools. As seen in the recent amount of operational referendums throughout Wisconsin, the current K-12 state funding model has been challenging for districts to keep up with the operational needs and costs in running a 21st century school. The district’s greatest needs will be based on the outcome of our operational referendum. If it is unsuccessful, we will have to make difficult decisions including substantial cuts to staffing, programs, and delays in multiple areas. This will compromise the quality of education for our students in the coming years.
If the operational referendum is successful, the district can focus on its strategic plan goals, address immediate needs, plan ahead, and focus on teaching and learning with stable funding. In any case, I will work with our school administrators who have first hand knowledge and experience in understanding the top priorities in the schools they are leading. They see the daily issues and interact with staff, students and parents/guardians. They can also help the board see the bigger picture of each school’s needs and areas of improvement. Most importantly, feedback from our families is essential to understand how we can do better as a district in addressing their child’s unique learning needs and the barriers in student achievement.
Jen Brown
I am announcing my withdrawal as a candidate for the 2023 Cambridge School Board election. I love supporting public education and that has made this decision difficult. Nevertheless, I am currently unable to divide my attention between our school district and my family. My children simply need me at this time.
Jesus M. Rivera
Tell us about yourself and why you're running
I am a UW-Madison communication instructor who is passionate about education, problem solving, and community involvement. I am running to add a new perspective to the school board. The district faces serious and significant challenges in the next few years. I would leverage my experience as a communicator and educator to creatively and effectively solve issues facing the district.
Prior to teaching, I had the opportunity to work in the private sector at a major city police department, handling day-to-day media inquiries and larger press events, such as in the line-of-duty deaths, officer-involved shootings, high-profile homicides, and more. I have also worked at several communication firms in various roles assisting with crisis communication and strategic branding.
My husband and I are excited to start our family in Cambridge. My outlook for the prosperity of the community goes beyond the next three years–I am looking long down the road in the future. The decisions the board makes now can have a lasting impact on future generations of Blue Jays. I am excited to get involved in our community.
List your top three priorities
There are three things that would be my focus as a new board member:
1) supporting fiscally-responsible funding to allow students and the district as a whole to remain competitive, 2) supporting LGBTQ+ and minority students, staff, and community members—encouraging everyone to come to school and live life as their authentic selves, and 3) supporting increased communication between the board, administration, students, staff, and the community.
Of course, there will be other issues which may arise during my term, and I would work to ensure that I am keeping an open line of communication with all stakeholders to solve problems the district faces.
Cambridge, like many Wisconsin districts this year, is seeking an operational referendum to offset rising costs and limited state budget contributions. In making decisions as a board member, how would you balance the need to continue improving services offered by the district with the fiscal constraints Cambridge is facing?
The $2.4 million dollar ask for recurring purposes from the current board is a middle-of-the-road increase to the current budget. Anything less would put the quality of education Cambridge students receive at risk. Anything more may not take seriously the financial situations of the diverse socio-economic statuses of Cambridge families. The current ask simultaneously addresses financial challenges the district faces while being fiscally responsible.
Students deserve to learn in an environment with up-to-date curriculum, sound infrastructure to support and protect learning, and from highly-qualified teaching and support staff. This is why I support the referendum on our ballot this spring. The district needs additional funding or students’ learning is at risk.
Education is an investment. It is is an investment in the community. Cambridge will simply not be able to be a competitive or desirable place to live and raise a family if our public schools are not properly funded. It is important to consider the diverse socio-economic backgrounds of our community and be fiscally responsible. However, making cuts to education puts our community behind.
Amid a teacher shortage, what would your strategies be for the district to attract, retain and support district staff members?
First and foremost, we must not lose teachers due to a failed referendum and subsequent staffing cuts. If the referendum does not pass, the district will have the difficult task of eliminating over ten teaching positions. A failed referendum will be the first step in the wrong direction in retaining, attracting, and supporting staff. The message would be clear to current and potentially future teachers in the district: your job is not secure. There are over 400 districts in the state, and we need to ensure that Cambridge remains an attractive place for teachers to work and live.
After the spring election, and depending on the referendum’s outcome, then the district would have to look at how it is currently supporting its staff through compensation. Wages should be competitive with similarly-sized districts. Teachers need to have the resources to teach students up-to-date curriculum with current technology, and to do so in a secure facility. This also means supporting extra-curricular activities. While the focus is on student growth through these great activities and athletics, it is also an attractive area for teachers who would like to be involved in the Blue Jay community beyond the classroom.
As a board, we should take into consideration the ever-evolving teaching landscape through open communication and react appropriately to the needs of teachers and staff.
What are the district’s greatest needs right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address those needs?
As previously stated, the district’s greatest challenge is its financials. With a failed referendum the focus of the district would be on cuts. During this time, and at all other times, open lines of communication between the district and students, staff, and the community is needed. At no time should anyone feel as if their voice is not heard or valued. Everyone’s voice matters. Students should feel comfortable sharing with their teachers, administrators, and board members their views on issues facing the district. Staff should feel comfortable sharing their concerns about current curriculum challenges with their school leaders and the board, so they can be supported in creating innovative lessons for students.
Fellow board members should be able to express their ideas freely, as the best ideas come from those who work together from different viewpoints to get to a common goal. And, the community should feel as if the district respects their views, whether they have children in the district or not. It is also important the board is advocating for all students. We are seeing a national trend of passing anti-LGBTQ+ policies, especially targeted toward transgender students. In order to stop these trends, we need to elect school board members who are going to defend and protect some of the most-targeted minority groups in schools today. Representation matters. I represent a new, more diverse generation.
New ideas and perspectives make any organization, whether it be a school board or a classroom or a community as a whole, stronger. That is why I am running to add a new perspective to the school board.
Scott Teuscher
Tell us about yourself and why you're running
My name is Scott Teuscher and I have lived in the Cambridge area for over 50+ years. I have been married to my wife Shennah for 34 years, have two adult daughters, Allysa & Abby, and three grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, and Liam. I am running for School Board because of my love for Cambridge and the family friendly community that I have called home for the majority of my life. I am a Cambridge Alumni as well as my wife and children, and now I have grandchildren in the district, so I have a vested interest in the district. I have almost 7 years previous board experience (2002-2010) serving my 3 year elected term and two partial appointed terms to fill vacancies. In my previous time on the board, we faced similar financial shortfalls as the board does today, and I feel my experience may be beneficial with the current board. I support the referendum because it is needed to maintain what we have. I do believe that this board has been fiscally responsible but we need to get our fund balance back above 10%.
List your top three priorities
My three greatest priorities or areas of concern are as follows:
Maintain current levels of school safety for students and staff. The greatest educational system will fail if the environment that we surround our family members doesn’t feel safe for our most precious asset.
Keeping our educational excellence at the highest levels which embraces quality staffing, curriculum opportunities, and beholding our community core values
Maintenance. The schools are an asset to our community and we have to make sure we don’t put maintaining these assets on the back burner during these difficult times.
Cambridge, like many Wisconsin districts this year, is seeking an operational referendum to offset rising costs and limited state budget contributions. In making decisions as a board member, how would you balance the need to continue improving services offered by the district with the fiscal constraints Cambridge is facing?
Under the current funding formula, fiscal planning is key for the success of our district. The district’s strategic plan has been updated and from what I have seen, appears to be a very achievable and sustainable plan to address many major concerns and budget constraints. We need to look for answers from the state as well. The current school funding formula must change. While this is an issue that needs to be addressed at the state level, we must be diligent in our efforts to contact our legislators for this change. While this will not change overnight, I believe we also have to look for long term answers for our continued success. For years, the discussion of potential consolidation has been a topic that has been touched, but mostly avoided like the plague. I believe that a study is a needed to see the impact financially to small town communities like Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, etc.., to pool resources and become less dependent on referendums every 5 years just to maintain what we have. If the study reveals no advantages, then we continue to seek. Although, I believe that we have kicked the consolidation can down the road for too long without taking a serious look at the fiscal impact that it may bring while still embracing small town Wisconsin values. The last consolidation was 50+ years ago when Rockdale, London, and Utica came to Cambridge. What will Cambridge look like 25 years from now, if we don’t at least seriously entertain the idea of joining together with some community with similar values and goals?
Amid a teacher shortage, what would your strategies be for the district to attract, retain and support district staff members?
Our staff retention is extremely important. Keeping competitive salaries & benefits plays an important role, and needs to stay competitive. I believe the district and community has much to offer families and maintaining what we have also is important to our current success of retention. With a retention rate of 89%, almost double of the state average, Cambridge must be doing something right. (Don’t fix what isn’t broke!) Maintaining the attractiveness and effectiveness of the district by supporting our educators and support staff is key to retaining staff in this challenging and changing market. Our staff is the backbone of the district, and along with such a supporting community, and with having great facilities and resources available, all adds to the success of our district. The school district is an asset to our community and is part of the reason Cambridge is so appealing. I have spoken with members of our business community and they have told me that they always ask people when first moving into Cambridge, what was it that attracted you most to Cambridge? I have been told 9 out of 10 new members to the community say it was the schools that brought them here.
What are the district’s greatest needs right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address those needs?
Our current greatest need right now is to pass this referendum! We cannot maintain what we have without it. Positions will be cut and the quality of education will suffer if this referendum fails. Continued support of our district at this time to get us through this current fiscal crisis is a must. If elected, I would continue to maintain tight fiscal restraints, (which our district and board has done) help to restore the fund balance back above 10%, and continue our efforts in keeping our schools safe, secure, and foster an environment that remains true to our small town values and culture. I would like to see our district have more political advocacy at the state level. Connecting with our elected officials that impact and decide on policies that affect our ability to maintain our identity. Having a Communication Committee that would reach beyond the district and community, and hopefully have a voice at the state level, (WASB, DPI, Budget & Finance) to work for equitable solutions to change school funding. We cannot keep giving away large portions of our tax dollars to fund other districts, while Cambridge, and like communities, are struggling financially to keep our heads above water. A long term solution needs to be looked for, to keep what we hold sacred, that allows us to maintain and exist without going to referendum every few years.
Tracy Smithback-Travis
Tell us about yourself and why you're running
I am Tracy Smithback-Travis, candidate for the Cambridge School Board. I am a life-long resident of Cambridge and Cambridge graduate. My husband and I live in rural Cambridge with our three daughters, one in elementary school, one in middle school and one in high school.
I have served on the School District of Cambridge board since 2005. I consider it an honor to serve our community in any capacity, and have as a volunteer, coach and board member for a number of organizations. My service has been hallmarked with many opportunities to improve our school and community including continued growth of CAP, the transformation of the Severson Learning Center, establishing our Hall of Honor, creation of our 4k, charter school, silver cord programs, and countless investments of time and dollars to our academics, arts and athletics – all powered by the leadership and collaboration of our teachers, staff, parents and partners who help make all possible for our students. I desire to continue my service to our learning community by collaborating to guide our financial strategies and planning so that all our students have educational opportunities to explore and experience for their learning and growth.
My professional education and experience include a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Business Administration degree along with a career of service to purpose-driven organizations guiding strategy, people, process and communications.
List your top three priorities
My three priorities for our district include guiding our financial strategies to continue to strengthen our opportunities across academics, arts and athletics, creating an environment for communication and collaboration spanning students, teachers, staff, parents, partners and community, and sponsoring continuous strategic planning and prioritization for long-range guidance for our short and mid-term decisions.
Cambridge, like many Wisconsin districts this year, is seeking an operational referendum to offset rising costs and limited state budget contributions. In making decisions as a board member, how would you balance the need to continue improving services offered by the district with the fiscal constraints Cambridge is facing?
It takes continuous effort from our board, staff and teachers to consider and brainstorm ways to address the imbalance between increasing operating expenses and the stagnant state funding of our district. Our journey during my board tenure has included restructuring vendor contracts, investing in energy-saving projects, reallocating spending toward the classroom, exploring collaborations with other districts, fine-tuning facility maintenance needs and agreements, and staffing consolidation strategies…just to name a few. As a board member, I believe we need to continue these methods to be strong stewards of taxpayer dollars. That means continuing to seek cost-saving opportunities while making investments that support the learning needs of our students to prepare them for their future endeavors and to be strong members of our world and community.
Amid a teacher shortage, what would your strategies be for the district to attract, retain and support district staff members?
Our district has many great assets, and one of the greatest, is our teachers and staff. Our teachers and staff commonly relay their pleasure of working with our students and families – a treasured benefit of working in our district. Yet, we must continue to strengthen our collaboration, communication and support of our teachers and staff. That is something all of us can do to create a positive work environment and district. From a school board member perspective, I support our district to monitor and consider teaching employment trends including work environment, benefits, calendars, compensation, wellness and appreciation programs as we combine those with positive working environment initiatives with our students, families and community to attract, retain and support our teachers and staff.
What are the district’s greatest needs right now, and, if elected, how would you work to address those needs?
Our district’s greatest need is to support the various learning and social emotional needs across our student body. This includes all students regardless of their learning needs or achievements - they all need to be supported at a level to help them continue to learn and grow. Our district needs the curriculum, technology, secure and safe facilities, and teaching teams to do so. Those elements are driven by operational costs that enable continued education across all our students. Therefore, our greatest need is driven by the funding to support ongoing operations of our district. That funding should achieved by continuously evaluating spending and making adjustments, an operating referendum to address the current sustainment gap in expenses versus revenue, and a district commitment to advocacy to influence our state funding.