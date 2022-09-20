hot CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL Cambridge volleyball defeated by Belleville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 20, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge volleyball team was swept (25-22, 25-16, 25-21) by the Belleville Wildcats on Tuesday, September 20. Mayah Holzhueter hits 1,000 career points in Cambridge girls basketball loss to Lake MillsSophomore Ava Lehmann led the Blue Jays (2-10 overall, 0-6 conference) with seven kills. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt recorded six kills. Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal make Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Devin Schuchart takes second team; Carter Lund, Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem earn honorable mentionsSenior Kayla Roidt recorded five kills and served two aces. Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had four kills and one ace. Matt Buckman throws four touchdowns passes in a Cambridge football win over Dodgeland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Elderly male commits suicide near east precinct; first male sentenced in Scott death Monona Grove football competes in emotional night against Mount Horeb Sun Prairie East and West clash on gridiron Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin