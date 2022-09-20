The Cambridge volleyball team was swept (25-22, 25-16, 25-21) by the Belleville Wildcats on Tuesday, September 20.

Sophomore Ava Lehmann led the Blue Jays (2-10 overall, 0-6 conference) with seven kills. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt recorded six kills.

