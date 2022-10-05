hot CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL Cambridge volleyball defeated by New Glarus By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 5, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge volleyball team was swept by New Glarus (7-25, 18-25, 20-25) in a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, October 4 at New Glarus High School. Katie (Ehlen) Bolkema to be inducted into the Cambridge Hall of FameSophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (2-12 overall, 0-8 conference) with eight kills and also served an ace. Senior Kayla Roidt and junior Mya Lehmann each served two aces. Cambridge volleyball defeats Monroe at Wisconsin Heights Invitational; goes 1-3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Sudden resignations leaves Lodi Town Board with only three members Male driver dies in Town of Sun Prairie barn crash Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District Sun Prairie East High School announces homecoming theme and events Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin