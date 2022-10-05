The Cambridge volleyball team was swept by New Glarus (7-25, 18-25, 20-25) in a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, October 4 at New Glarus High School.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (2-12 overall, 0-8 conference) with eight kills and also served an ace. Senior Kayla Roidt and junior Mya Lehmann each served two aces.

