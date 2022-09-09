The New Glarus Garner Knights rolled in a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-15, 25-12) over the Cambridge volleyball team on Thursday, September 8 at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming season

For the Blue Jays (1-4 overall, 0-2 conference), senior Kayla Roidt recorded six kills, six digs and a block. Junior Kaila Buehler had five assists.

Cambridge girls golf seventh at Glen Erin
Tobi Arenz and Evan Mathwig score in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer draw against Lake Mills

Tags