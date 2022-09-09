hot Cambridge volleyball defeated by New Glarus By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New Glarus Garner Knights rolled in a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-15, 25-12) over the Cambridge volleyball team on Thursday, September 8 at Cambridge High School. Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming seasonFor the Blue Jays (1-4 overall, 0-2 conference), senior Kayla Roidt recorded six kills, six digs and a block. Junior Kaila Buehler had five assists. Cambridge girls golf seventh at Glen ErinSophomore Brooke Stenklyft recorded a block and an ace. Junior Mya Lehmann recorded six digs and an ace. Tobi Arenz and Evan Mathwig score in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer draw against Lake Mills Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Sun Prairie Police arrest two suspects in Windsor after shots fired incident at Park Circle WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie 218th most equitable school district in state Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin