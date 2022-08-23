hot CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL Cambridge volleyball earns win against Lourdes Academy, loses to Cambria-Friesland and Horicon in quad By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge volleyball team went 1-2 at the Cambria-Friesland Quad on Tuesday, August 23. Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming seasonThe Blue Jays (1-2) defeated Lourdes Academy (2-1), but lost to Cambria-Friesland (0-2) and Horicon (0-2). Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team brings back experience for upcoming seasonSophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 14 kills. Stenklyft also recorded 13 digs and had three blocks. Senior Kayla Roidt finished with 12 digs, nine kills and five aces. Cambridge/Deerfield cross country ready to get back to stateJunior Ripley Trainor recorded 15 digs and 13 assists, while junior Kaila Buehler finished with 12 assists. Sophomore Ava Lehmann led the Blue Jays with 20 digs, while junior Mya Lehmann had 16 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Two die in two-vehicle crash at Reiner Road and Innovation Way Sun Prairie West wins first football game in school history Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone UPDATE: One injured, one arrested after cars hit Broadway apartment building Sun Prairie East demolishes Monona Grove 55-0 to start season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin