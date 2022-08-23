The Cambridge volleyball team went 1-2 at the Cambria-Friesland Quad on Tuesday, August 23.

The Blue Jays (1-2) defeated Lourdes Academy (2-1), but lost to Cambria-Friesland (0-2) and Horicon (0-2).

