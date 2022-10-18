Cambridge celebration
The Cambridge Blue Jays celebrate after winning a point against Marshall on Tuesday, October 18. 
Kaila Buehler
Junior setter Kaila Buehler makes a pass against Marshall. 

The Cambridge volleyball season came to a close with a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-14) against Marshall at Marshall High School in the first round of the WIAA regionals on Tuesday, October 18.

Julia Schneider
Junior outside hitter Julia Schneider attempts to block a shot from Marshall's Kate Luzenski. 

Sophomore middle hitter Brooke Stenklyft recorded six kills, 12 digs and served an ace. Junior setter Ripley Trainor recorded eight assists and had three kills.

Ripley Trainor
Junior setter Ripley Trainor attempts to hit a pass against Marshall on Tuesday, October 18. 
Kayla Roidt
Senior outside hitter Kayla Roidt attempts to hit a kill against Marshall. 

