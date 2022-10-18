hot CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL Cambridge volleyball eliminated from playoffs by Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now The Cambridge Blue Jays celebrate after winning a point against Marshall on Tuesday, October 18. Calahan Steed Buy Now Junior setter Kaila Buehler makes a pass against Marshall. Calahan Steed The Cambridge volleyball season came to a close with a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-14) against Marshall at Marshall High School in the first round of the WIAA regionals on Tuesday, October 18. Buy Now Junior outside hitter Julia Schneider attempts to block a shot from Marshall's Kate Luzenski. Calahan Steed Sophomore middle hitter Brooke Stenklyft recorded six kills, 12 digs and served an ace. Junior setter Ripley Trainor recorded eight assists and had three kills. Buy Now Junior setter Ripley Trainor attempts to hit a pass against Marshall on Tuesday, October 18. Calahan Steed Junior defensive specialist Mya Lehmann led the Blue Jays with 19 digs. Sophomore middle hitter Ava Lehmann recorded two blocks. Buy Now Senior outside hitter Kayla Roidt attempts to hit a kill against Marshall. Calahan Steed Cambridge finishes the year with a record of 4-16. The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Kayla Roidt, Maddy Buonincontro, Lilli Castle, Ilsa Lund, Kamryn Meskis and Hanna Brattlie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Prairie View Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges Fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor under investigation Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Sun Prairie man celebrates 50 years of the game he loves Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin