The Cambridge volleyball team was swept (25-12, 25-20, 25-4) in a Capitol-South Conference battle at Wisconsin Heights High School on Tuesday, September 6.

Senior Kayla Roidt recorded an ace and had six digs. Junior Ripley Trainor also recorded five digs, while dishing out five assists.

