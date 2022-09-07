hot Cambridge volleyball falls to Wisconsin Heights By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 7, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge volleyball team was swept (25-12, 25-20, 25-4) in a Capitol-South Conference battle at Wisconsin Heights High School on Tuesday, September 6. Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming seasonSenior Kayla Roidt recorded an ace and had six digs. Junior Ripley Trainor also recorded five digs, while dishing out five assists. Matt Buckman throws three touchdowns; Kiefer Parish scores twice, but Cambridge football falls to Palmyra-EagleSophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (1-3 overall, 0-1 conference) with six kills and served an ace. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt recorded three kills, while junior Mya Lehmann served an ace. Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-Oshkosh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Lake Mills Area School District to host referendum info sessions in September, October Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin