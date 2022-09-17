Julia Schneider
Sophomore Julia Schneider attempts a spike against Marshall on Thursday, September 15. 

The Blue Jays lost a Capitol-South Conference matchup to Marshall 25-9, 25-15, 28-30, 25-22 in four sets at Marshall High School on Thursday, September 15.

Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming season

Sophomore Megan Bernhardt served three aces and had five kills. Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with seven kills, while senior Kayla Roidt had six kills.

Dale Nottestad wins seventh Late Model Championship
Cambridge home talent qualifies for the playoffs for the second time in team history

