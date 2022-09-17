hot Cambridge volleyball wins a set before losing to Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 17, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Sophomore Julia Schneider attempts a spike against Marshall on Thursday, September 15. Ryan Gregory The Blue Jays lost a Capitol-South Conference matchup to Marshall 25-9, 25-15, 28-30, 25-22 in four sets at Marshall High School on Thursday, September 15. Cambridge volleyball features new faces for upcoming seasonSophomore Megan Bernhardt served three aces and had five kills. Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with seven kills, while senior Kayla Roidt had six kills. Dale Nottestad wins seventh Late Model ChampionshipMarshall (6-6 overall, 3-1 conference) remains second in conference behind Waterloo, while Cambridge (2-8, 0-4) is in fifth. Cambridge home talent qualifies for the playoffs for the second time in team history Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Lodi man sentenced to four months for threatening deputy Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Elderly male commits suicide near east precinct; first male sentenced in Scott death Milton School District urged to consider facilities upgrades Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin