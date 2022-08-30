Alex Hartwig

Alex Hartwig of Portage won the Bandolero feature race on Saturday, August 27 at Jefferson Speedway. 

Whenever former Jefferson Speedway Late Model track champion, Casey Johnson, unloads his machine at his old stomping grounds, he’s immediately a contender for the feature win.

Fresh off his big win on Friday night in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Johnson doubled up on feature wins at Wisconsin’s Action Track, winning both the makeup 50 lapper from the week before, as well as the Reynolds Heating and Cooling 50 lap main event on Saturday, August 27.

