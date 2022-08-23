The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater will present “Frozen Jr.” this weekend, its first children’s musical since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
The show is a stage adaptation of the popular Disney movie, “Frozen,” with the same cast and songs. The story follows two sisters, Anna and Elsa, through a magical world as they try to fix an icy relationship. The cast is made up of 45 children age 8 to 14, and it’s directed by Deanne Herrling and Betsy Bamlett.
“It takes a lot more energy working with kids,” said Herrling, “But it really has been a lot of fun this year. The kids have been great, the parents have been great. The community is ready for theater to come back.”
But the return to the stage is bittersweet, Bamlett said. “Frozen Jr.” was the last show chosen for the group by its founder and former director, Judy Brandt, who passed away last year. Still, Brandt’s influence on the Players is everywhere.
“We feel her here all the time, we really do,” Herrling said. “We know she’s with us.”
“I learned to read Judy’s mind many years ago. I find myself saying things that Judy would say,” Bamlett said.
On a table at the back of the room during a Monday dress rehearsal, under a photograph of Brandt, sat a notebook and pen. Pages and pages were filled with handwritten notes from friends, coworkers and community members touched by her nearly two decades of work in the Players.
“Your work carries on,” one message read. “You are so missed.”
Samantha Drollinger, age 12, plays Anna in the show, and says both she and her character are “bubbly and quirky.” This will be her third performance with the Players. She loves singing, and the challenge of memorizing lines and preparing for a show.
Anna’s sister Elsa is played by Scarlett Jelinek, 13, also a veteran of the troupe. Her favorite song in the show is “Let It Go,” the biggest hit from the original movie’s soundtrack.
“I just love theater overall,” said Jelinek. “I love seeing the end, with the costumes and the makeup and the set.”
Frozen Jr. will run Aug. 25-27 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Historical Gym, 213 South Street.