The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater will present “Frozen Jr.” this weekend, its first children’s musical since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

The show is a stage adaptation of the popular Disney movie, “Frozen,” with the same cast and songs. The story follows two sisters, Anna and Elsa, through a magical world as they try to fix an icy relationship. The cast is made up of 45 children age 8 to 14, and it’s directed by Deanne Herrling and Betsy Bamlett.

