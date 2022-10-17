Cambridge Chain Crew Hall of Honor award
From left, Al Northey, Arvid Mathison, Terry Johnson and Dale Febock accept a Hall of Honor plaque for their service as the Blue Jays' home chain crew. Not pictured: Dean Evenson and Warren "Lars" Larson.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Among this year’s inductees to the Hall of Honor were six men who, perhaps, have seen more football games than any group in Cambridge history.

Al Northery, Dean Evenson, Arvid Mathison, Terry Johnson, Dale Febock and Warren “Lars” Larson, collectively known as the Cambridge Football Chain Crew, have worked the Blue Jays’ home football games since 1975.

