From left, Al Northey, Arvid Mathison, Terry Johnson and Dale Febock accept a Hall of Honor plaque for their service as the Blue Jays' home chain crew. Not pictured: Dean Evenson and Warren "Lars" Larson.
Among this year’s inductees to the Hall of Honor were six men who, perhaps, have seen more football games than any group in Cambridge history.
Al Northery, Dean Evenson, Arvid Mathison, Terry Johnson, Dale Febock and Warren “Lars” Larson, collectively known as the Cambridge Football Chain Crew, have worked the Blue Jays’ home football games since 1975.
Put together, they have 275 years of experience on the job, helping each matchup run smoothly for two generations by moving first down markers and communicating with the press box to keep game clocks running correctly.
The crew was inducted into the 2022 Blue Jay Hall of Honor at an Oct. 8 induction ceremony, which recognizes Cambridge School District students, alumni and community members for achievements in athletics, academics and their lives beyond the classroom.
Former football coach John Leadholm introduced the crew, absent Larson and Evenson, who were unable to attend.
“They’re outstanding community members, wonderful supporters of the school district, and they are instrumental in us running a seamless event every home game on Friday nights,” Leadholm said.
Accepting the award, Northey introduced his crewmates as his family, thanked their wives and told the story of a game the crew worked at Camp Randall in subzero temperatures.
Northey described the crew as seasoned professionals on the chains, earning the gratitude of referees. Often, he said, game officials skip the customary pre-game rules explanations with the crew, knowing that they know what to do.
“They have said, ‘can you come with us next game?’” he said. “Because other chain crews don’t do the job that we do.”
“We’ll never forget this day,” Northey said.
Before leaving the podium, Northey took up the mic again with an announcement.
His grandson, he said, is a junior and a football player at Deerfield High School. But due to his chain crew duties in Cambridge, Northey has been unable to attend Deerfield games.
“I want to see his senior year,” Northey said through tears. “So as of tonight, I’m resigning after 47 years.”