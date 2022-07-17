Chase Jarlsberg hits a home run as Cambridge home talent gets big win vs Albion

After last week’s upset loss to Footville, the Cambridge Blues needed a bounce-back game.
They got exactly what they were looking for in an 11-2 win over Albion in a home-talent matchup on Sunday, July 17 at Racetrack Park in Edgerton.
“Everybody wanted to be here, and wanted to get this win,” said Cambridge manager Jared Horton. “We had a great crowd at Racetrack Park, and that’s really nice to see because it gives guys a reason to play and have a good time.”
Cambridge took advantage of three Albion (6-6) errors in the top of the first inning by scoring six runs. Chase Jarlsburg hit a two-run homer to score Colton Ehrke, while Logan Koch, Derek Glesinger, Austin Haugen and Zach Haugen added an RBI in the inning.
“Charlie is a great pitcher, but a lot of his game is throwing off speed, a lot of curveballs and breaking balls,” said Horton. “We had a gameplan to see it deep, and react to the fastball and sit on the curveball, so it was a different approach than we usually take.”
In the third, Ehrke hit a two-run double to score Austin and Zach Haugen. Ehrke scored on a double by Jarlsberg, and Jarlsberg scored on a single from Koch, giving Cambridge a 10-1 lead.
Ehrke drove in Glesinger in the fourth, finishing the day with three RBIs. Jarlsberg also drove in three runs, while Koch scored a pair.
Horton started the game on the mound, pitching four innings in the win. Sam Mickelson pitched five innings in relief, only allowing two hits.
The win keeps the Blues in playoff contention as Fort Atkinson, Cambridge and Albion compete for the final wild-card spot. Cambridge (7-5) remains tied with Fort Atkinson (7-5) for the final spot, but the Generals hold the tie-breaker with a head-to-head win over the Blues.
The Blues face Evansville (8-4) at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Two weeks remain in the home talent regular season.