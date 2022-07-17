 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE HOME TALENT

Chase Jarlsberg hits a home run as Cambridge home talent gets big win vs Albion

  • Updated
Cambridge Wally Olson Classic Trophy
The Cambridge Home Talent team poses with a trophy for winning the "Wally Olson Classic" against Albion during the Tobacco Days Festival held at Edgerton Racetrack Park. 

After last week’s upset loss to Footville, the Cambridge Blues needed a bounce-back game.

They got exactly what they were looking for in an 11-2 win over Albion in a home-talent matchup on Sunday, July 17 at Racetrack Park in Edgerton.

Chase Jarlsberg
Chase Jarlsberg slides to score a run for Cambridge in an 11-2 win over Albion. Jarlsberg hit a home run on Sunday, July 17. 

“Everybody wanted to be here, and wanted to get this win,” said Cambridge manager Jared Horton. “We had a great crowd at Racetrack Park, and that’s really nice to see because it gives guys a reason to play and have a good time.”

Colton Ehrke
Colton Ehrke recorded three RBIs in a Cambridge 11-2 win over Albion on Sunday, July 17. 

Cambridge took advantage of three Albion (6-6) errors in the top of the first inning by scoring six runs. Chase Jarlsburg hit a two-run homer to score Colton Ehrke, while Logan Koch, Derek Glesinger, Austin Haugen and Zach Haugen added an RBI in the inning.

Austin Haugen
Austin Haugen digs for home in a Cambridge 11-2 win over Albion. 

“Charlie is a great pitcher, but a lot of his game is throwing off speed, a lot of curveballs and breaking balls,” said Horton. “We had a gameplan to see it deep, and react to the fastball and sit on the curveball, so it was a different approach than we usually take.”

Jared Horton
Jared Horton throws a pitch in Cambridge's 11-2 win over Albion. 

In the third, Ehrke hit a two-run double to score Austin and Zach Haugen. Ehrke scored on a double by Jarlsberg, and Jarlsberg scored on a single from Koch, giving Cambridge a 10-1 lead.

Sam Mickelson
Sam Mickelson races back to first base to tag out a runner in a Cambridge 11-2 win. 

Ehrke drove in Glesinger in the fourth, finishing the day with three RBIs. Jarlsberg also drove in three runs, while Koch scored a pair.

Derek Glesinger
Derek Glesinger makes a throw from the ground to get an Albion batter out in a Cambridge 11-2 win. 

Horton started the game on the mound, pitching four innings in the win. Sam Mickelson pitched five innings in relief, only allowing two hits.

Zach Haugen
Zach Haugen slides home to score a run in a Cambridge 11-2 win over Albion. 

The win keeps the Blues in playoff contention as Fort Atkinson, Cambridge and Albion compete for the final wild-card spot. Cambridge (7-5) remains tied with Fort Atkinson (7-5) for the final spot, but the Generals hold the tie-breaker with a head-to-head win over the Blues.

Denver Evans
Denver Evans scores a run in a Cambridge 11-2 win over Albion. 

The Blues face Evansville (8-4) at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Two weeks remain in the home talent regular season.

Cambridge 11, Albion 2

Cambridge 604 100 000 — 11 14 1

Albion 010 100 000 — 2 6 6

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Horton (W; 4-4-2-1-2-2), Mickelson (5-2-0-0-0-0); A: Hatlen (L; 3-10-10-4-2-2), Lee (6-4-1-0-4-4).

Leading hitters — C: Jarlsberg 2B, HR, Ehrke 2x5, Koch 4x6, Z. Haugen 2x5; A: Hatlen 2x4 (2B), Lee 2B, Kisting 1x4.

