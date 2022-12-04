Clayton Stenjem won the 113 weight division at the 2022 Creek Classic on Saturday, December 3 held at Johnson Creek High School.

Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal make Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Devin Schuchart takes second team; Carter Lund, Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem earn honorable mentions

Stenjem pinned (2:54) Wyatt Ecklor of Eau Claire North and pinned (3:33) Jacob Roth of Brodhead/Juda in the pool wrestling round. In the tournament finals bracket, Stenjem pinned Jonathan Javier of Wisconsin Lutheran at 3:29 to advance to the finals, and scored a pin over Ecklor at 3:45 to win the bracket.

