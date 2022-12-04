Stenjem pinned (2:54) Wyatt Ecklor of Eau Claire North and pinned (3:33) Jacob Roth of Brodhead/Juda in the pool wrestling round. In the tournament finals bracket, Stenjem pinned Jonathan Javier of Wisconsin Lutheran at 3:29 to advance to the finals, and scored a pin over Ecklor at 3:45 to win the bracket.
Aiden Sperle wrestled to a second-place finish at 160. In the tournament finals, Sperle pinned (1:57) Abigail Moreno of Johnson Creek to advance to the championship match, but was pinned (5:40) by Treston Eickstein of Markesan. Sperle also pinned (2:13) Tristan Buege of Wisconsin Lutheran and pinned (2:18) Ethyn Barkovich of Eau Claire North.
Gunnar Sperle scored fourth at the 195 weight division. In the tournament final, Sperle lost a 5-0 decision to Mark Hanefeld of Markesan, and was pinned (1:27) by Robert Memmel of Kettle Moraine in the third-place match. In pool wrestling, Sperle pinned (1:22) Cohen Schmidt of Johnson Creek, but lost by pinfall (3:07) to Memmel.
Mason Sonnenberg finished fifth at the 126 weight division. In pool wrestling, Sonnenberg pinned (1:56) Guerra of Kettle Moraine, but lost by pinfall (4:48) to Mark Reuten and lost a 15-4 major decision to Marq Noor. In the tournament finals bracket, Sonnenberg pinned (0:56) Titan Foht of Cuba City to place fifth.
Tyce Bettenhausen took sixth in the 138 weight bracket. In pool wrestling, Bettenhausen was pinned by Marq Noor (2:55), Brody Blackbourn of Cuba City (1:11) and lost a 20-3 technical fall to Jonah Berg of Eau Claire North. In the finals, Bettenhausen pinned (1:35) Gabe Barbosa, but was pinned (1:48) in the fifth-place match by Marq Noor.
Travis Colts scored sixth at 145. Colts was pinned (0:57) by Seviyon Doss of Wisconsin Lutheran, was pinned (0:31) by BJ Lohmar, but then pinned (2:17) Brice Buxton of Cuba City. In the tournament finals, Colts was pinned (5:53) by Buxton in the fifth-place match.
Sam Hanson finished eighth at 170, losing a 12-10 sudden victory by Camran Baum of Eau Claire North in the seventh-place match. Hanson was also pinned (1:32) by Domonic Raabe, was pinned (2:07) by Caleb Stoll of Markesan and was pinned (5:09) by Will Fransee. Hanson earned a pin (3:23) over Charlie Weiss of Brodhead/Juda.
Joe Downing took eighth at 182, getting pinned (1:55) by Zade Loebel of Kettle Moraine in the seventh-place match. Downing was also pinned (1:14) by Fox Austin of Cuba City, was pinned (1:00) by Clayton Elliott of Brodhead/Juda and was pinned (3:26) by Andrew Worm of Markesan. Downing also scored a pinfall (4:44) over Deon Reid of Wisconsin Lutheran.
Cambridge finished ninth with 84 points.
Team scores: Markesan 223.5, Wisconsin Lutheran 146, Cuba City 144, Brodhead/Juda 123, Eau Claire North 120.5, Kettle Moraine 100, Johnson Creek 87, Marquette 85, Cambridge 84.