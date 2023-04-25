Dane County recently marked Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week by announcing a new $3 million upgrade to its siren control system. These controls connect the network of 141 outdoor warning sirens located across Dane County that are used to help warn the public of incoming severe weather.

“Rapid, reliable siren activation in times of emergencies is essential to public safety," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release. “Investing in these improvements says even in this day and age of cellphones and other ways to get warnings we think outdoor sirens continue to be an important piece of the system needed to help keep people safe.”