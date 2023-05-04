DEERFIELD — Deerfield High School senior Mason Betthauser will host a free-will offering brat fry on Sunday, May 7, in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Wisconsin, a non-profit organization that supports the physical, social and mental well-being of kids and families. Betthauser is one of 400 youth athletes from across the state of Wisconsin chosen to play this summer in the WFCA All-Star Charity Football Games, a fundraiser for Children’s Wisconsin.

CAMBRIDGE — The first-ever Cambridge Mocktail Walk is Thursday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. Dusty Rogers, owner of Revive Salt Room & Spa, is organizing this event. Modeled after a traditional “wine walk,” guests will stroll through historic downtown Cambridge and enjoy late night shopping hours at local boutiques, gift shops, specialty stores, and cafes as they sip on mocktails, shop, and enjoy an alcohol-free evening.