CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD — The Cambridge Area Lions Club is partnering with the Cottage Grove, Deerfield, and Marshall Lions Clubs to host the Lions CARe Cruise on Saturday, May 13.

The car cruise/poker run and community event starts in Deerfield at 10 a.m. with food, games, and raffles. It travels to Lake Ripley Lanes in Cambridge and ends in Cottage Grove at Bakken Park where the Miracle League will play an exhibition game from 2-3 p.m., followed by a car and motorcycle show with Band Nine Thirty Standard playing from 3-6 p.m.