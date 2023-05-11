CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD — The Cambridge Area Lions Club is partnering with the Cottage Grove, Deerfield, and Marshall Lions Clubs to host the Lions CARe Cruise on Saturday, May 13.
The car cruise/poker run and community event starts in Deerfield at 10 a.m. with food, games, and raffles. It travels to Lake Ripley Lanes in Cambridge and ends in Cottage Grove at Bakken Park where the Miracle League will play an exhibition game from 2-3 p.m., followed by a car and motorcycle show with Band Nine Thirty Standard playing from 3-6 p.m.
Activities in Cambridge will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes from noon to 2 p.m. Events include Strike Jackpot bowling and a bean bag toss for your chance to win cash. There will be traveling raffle baskets at each location on the cruise and a cash raffle. Lake Ripley Lanes is also offering $1 off bowling at the event.
All proceeds benefit the Miracle League of Dane County. This organization allows children ages 4-19 with any physical and/or cognitive disability play baseball on a specialized field.
The Cambridge Lions are also selling Awesome Shrimp and will take orders at Lake Ripley Lanes from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsors include Keystone Grill, Lake Ripley Lanes, Nine Thirty Standard.
CAMBRIDGE — The first-ever Cambridge Mocktail Walk is Thursday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. Dusty Rogers, owner of Revive Salt Room & Spa, is organizing this event. Modeled after a traditional “wine walk,” guests will stroll through historic downtown Cambridge and enjoy late night shopping hours at local boutiques, gift shops, specialty stores, and cafes as they sip on mocktails, shop, and enjoy an alcohol-free evening.
DEERFIELD –The Deerfield Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20. The market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., Deerfield. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket.com.
JEFFERSON COUNTY-- The Humane Society of Jefferson County will hold its 10th annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Activities, in addition to the run/walk, will include games, a raffle, food trucks, music and area vendors. For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Historic School Museum, 211 South St., in Cambridge, opens for the season Saturday, June 3. It will be open Saturdays, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., through mid-October.