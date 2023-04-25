DEERFIELD - The Deerfield Reads Community Meal and author talk will take place Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Deerfield High School Commons. The meal is free, sponsored by the Deerfield Friends of the Library. The dinner will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by a virtual author talk with Shelby Van Pelt, author of the Deerfield Reads pick, "Remarkably Bright Creatures."
DEERFIELD -- Deerfield High School senior Mason Betthauser will host a free-will offering brat fry on Sunday, May 7, in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Children's Wisconsin, a non-profit organization that supports the physical, social and mental well-being of kids and families. Betthauser is one of 400 youth athletes from across the state of Wisconsin chosen to play this summer in the WFCA All-Star Charity Football Games, a fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin.
CAMBRIDGE - The first-ever Cambridge Mocktail Walk is Thursday, May 18 from 5-8 p.m. Dusty Rogers, owner of Revive Salt Room & Spa, is organizing this event. Modeled after a traditional “wine walk,” guests will stroll through historic downtown Cambridge and enjoy late night shopping hours at local boutiques, gift shops, specialty stores, and cafes as they sip on mocktails, shop, and enjoy an alcohol-free evening.
CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge Historic School Museum, 211 South St., in Cambridge, opens for the season Saturday, May 13. It will be open Saturdays, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., through mid-October.
DEERFIELD –The Deerfield Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20. The market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St., Deerfield. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket.com.
JEFFERSON COUNTY-- The Humane Society of Jefferson County will hold its 10th annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Activities, in addition to the run/walk, will include games, a raffle, food trucks, music and area vendors. For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com