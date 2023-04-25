DEERFIELD -- Registration is underway for Deerfield Community Center summer camp. Early Bird registration ends on April 30. More information and a registration link is at: www.dccenter.org.

DEERFIELD - The Deerfield Reads Community Meal and author talk will take place Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Deerfield High School Commons. The meal is free, sponsored by the Deerfield Friends of the Library. The dinner will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by a virtual author talk with Shelby Van Pelt, author of the Deerfield Reads pick, "Remarkably Bright Creatures."