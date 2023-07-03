College Notes Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-LaCrosse has announced its spring Dean's List students. They include Joriann Clary, Drew Jeffery, Jack McDonough and Sully Schlieckau of Cambridge, and Jacey Sewell of Deerfield. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Capitol Conference soccer: Lake Mills' Ryleigh Kulow garners Capitol Conference Player of the Year Honors for second straight season Lake Mills' Avery Chilson, Belle Topel; Lakeside's Jenna Shadoski play in WFSCA All-Star games Checking in on Monona Grove alumni competing in college athletics Boys lacrosse: Waunakee's Bavery named winner of USA Lacrosse's 2023 Bob Scott Award Entertainment district envisioned for DeForest Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!