JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week of April 24 — April 28. For more information call 920-674-2048.City of Lake Mills4/24/2023 Adult Male black and white CatTownship of Lake Mills4/27/2023 Young Adult Male white grey catVillage of Johnson Creek4/28/2023 kitten male gray/white4/28/2023 kitten female brown tabby white4/28/2023 kitten male black white4/28/2023 kitten female black white4/28/2023 kitten female brown tabby white4/28/2023 kitten female dilute calico4/28/2023 kitten male brown tabby4/28/2023 kitten female calico4/28/2023 kitten male white black4/28/2023 kitten female chocolate white4/28/2023 kitten male black4/28/2023 kitten female brown tabby4/28/2023 kitten female black