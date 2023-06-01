CORRECTION: Deerfield class officers mis-identified Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORRECTION: In the 2023 Deerfield Graduation insert, there was an error identifying the class officers. The 2023 Deerfield class officers are President, Moli Haak; Vice-President, Steffi Siewert. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Memorial Day parade, ceremony planned Justin Annen assumes dean of students, athletic director role on July 1 Marshall softball earns revenge, regional title over Poynette Monona Grove senior receives WASBO Scholarship Jamie Olson named Big Eight Coach of the Year once again Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!