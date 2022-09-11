A season-long battle at the top of the Late Model standings culminated on Saturday, September 10 at Wisconsin’s Action Track as two of the winningest pilots in Jefferson Speedway history did battle one more time to determine the 2022 track champion.

Dale Nottestad

Dale Nottestad poses with the Late Model Championship at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, September 10. 

Entering the day, Cambridge driver Dale Nottestad owned a 24-point advantage over Jefferson’s Jason Erickson as both drivers looked to add another tally to their storied championship careers. When the dust settled, it was Jason Erickson parked in victory lane with the Griffin Ford Lincoln of Fort Atkinson 60 lap feature win. However, Nottestad won the season-long war, capturing an unprecedented seventh Late Model crown.

