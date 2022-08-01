Dale Nottestad

Dale Nottestad celebrates in victory lane after winning the Late Model Feature at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, July 30. 

The season-long battle at the top of the Late Model standings continued to play itself out on the track on Saturday, July 30 at Jefferson Speedway.

The top two title contenders waged another great battle at the front of the KNR Transport Late Model 50 field with Cambridge driver Dale Nottestad claiming the victory over Jason Erickson of Jefferson. The win gives Nottestad three features on the season, eveninging him up with Erickson’s win tally as the season heads towards the final stretch run.

Nottestad hangs on to win Late Model race at Jefferson Speedway
