Hard work pays off, and nobody has worked harder than Dayton Lasack.
“He really became the corner piece of the team through his efforts in the weight room and outside on the track,” said Deerfield head coach Jason Wierzba.
Hard work pays off, and nobody has worked harder than Dayton Lasack.
“He really became the corner piece of the team through his efforts in the weight room and outside on the track,” said Deerfield head coach Jason Wierzba.
The persistence to get better has paid off for Lasack. The Deerfield graduate will be attending Millikin University in Illinois to compete on the track and field team. Lasack plans to major in engineering science.
“I decided on Millikin because of the opportunities that they provided for me in both the classroom and on the track,” said Lasack.
At Deerfield, Lasack showed the hard work he put in by having exceptional performances on the track. Lasack set school records in the 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash.
Lasack qualified for the state track and field championships as a junior and senior. In the 100-meter dash, Lasack improved from an eighth-place finish as a junior to earning a medal with a second-place finish as a senior.
“If you want to accomplish great things, you can never be satisfied,” said Lasack. “You always have to stay hungry because the world is way bigger and way more competitive than Deerfield.”
“Just because you’re the best at something in Deerfield doesn’t mean you’re the best at it anywhere else,” Lasack added. “You have to let that motivate you to reach your true potential.”
As a junior, Lasack was the 2021 Trailways Conference “Male Track Athlete of the Year”, medaled in the 300-meter hurdles with a sixth-place finish and competed in the 110-meter hurdles at state.
As a senior, Lasack was the boys MVP of the Deerfield Classic after winning the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Lasack was also a finalist for the “Pat Richter Award”,given to the best senior male and female three-sport athletes in Wisconsin.
At the Trailways-South Conference meet, Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump, earning the 2022 Trailways “Male Track Athlete of the Year” award. Lasack would qualify for state in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and raced on the 4x400 relay team.
“In college, he’ll have what it takes because he put in the work, put the time in the weight room and he really likes it,” said Wierzba. “He wants to find any possible way that he can to get better at it.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.