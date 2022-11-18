With the majority of its starting lineup returning to the floor, expect the Deerfield boys basketball to make another run at the Trailways-South Conference title.

Cal Fisher
Cal Fisher enters his senior season for the Demons after earning first team all-conference honors as a junior last season for Deerfield. 

The Demons will be led by senior Cal Fisher, who is a finalist for the “Senior Boys Basketball Awards: Wing Watch List” presented by Wisconsin Sports Network. Fisher was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Demons last year, leading the team with 20 points per game, grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game and averaged 3.8 assists per game.

Tommy Lees
Tommy Lees puts up a shot in a Deerfield boys basketball game last season. Lees enters his senior season after earning second team all-conference honors last season. 
