With the majority of its starting lineup returning to the floor, expect the Deerfield boys basketball to make another run at the Trailways-South Conference title.
The Demons will be led by senior Cal Fisher, who is a finalist for the “Senior Boys Basketball Awards: Wing Watch List” presented by Wisconsin Sports Network. Fisher was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Demons last year, leading the team with 20 points per game, grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game and averaged 3.8 assists per game.
The Demons also return two other players that made the all-conference team. Senior Tommy Lees averaged 7.9 points per game, recorded 71 assists and 61 steals to be named to the all-conference second team.
Junior Martin Kimmel returns after earning honorable mention as a sophomore last season. Kimmel averaged nine points a game, made the second-most 3-pointers on the team with 42 and shot 58% from the field.
Along with the all-conference players that return, a couple of key rotation players also return for Deerfield. Seniors Mason Betthauser, Kalob Kimmel, Pierce Manning and Ben Sigurslid all saw playing time last season.
The biggest question mark facing the Demons is who will replace the production of Dayton Lasack? Lasack graduated after being unanimously selected to the all-conference first team. Lasack averaged 14.7 points per game and grabbed 164 rebounds.