Freshman Emme Drobac (139) and sophomore McKenna Michel (140) head to the front of the pack at the Cam-Rock Invitational on Thursday, September 1. Drobac finished second at 19:10.87, while Michel ran fourth at 20:22.74.
The Deerfield/Cambridge girls cross country team won the Cam-Rock Invitational at Cam Rock Park in Cambridge, while the boys team finished eighth on Thursday, September 1.
“We told them if you ran like the previous week, you’d have a chance to win,” said Deerfield/Cambridge head coach Matt Polzin. “Edgewood definitely pushed us a little more than we thought they would, but it was early in the season, and we didn’t know what they had.”
Freshman Emme Drobac led the co-op, breaking a school record with a time of 19 minutes and 10.87 seconds, finishing second overall. Also placing in the top ten was sophomore McKenna Michel (20:22.74) in fourth and freshman Arden Nickerson (21:04.75) in sixth.
“Our strength is Emme, Arden and McKenna up front,” said Polzin. “When you put three in the top-six, that’s going to help.”
Junior Ella Arenz (23:02.45) ran 27th, junior Mara Brown (23:17.69) finished 28th and senior Gillian Thompson (23:51.74) placed 32nd.
“Ella, Mara and Gillian were close enough to Edgewood’s pack to pull off the victory,” said Polzin. “As we start seeing some of the teams we have to beat later in the season, (we’ll want) to get a couple of girls up further in the pack.”
Team results — Girls: Deerfield/Cambridge 55, Edgewood 61, Milwaukee King 99, Clinton 100, Poynette 121, Madison La Follette 155, Pioneer/Westfield 166, East Troy 174, Rio/Fall River 226, Johnson Creek 259.
Team results — Boys: Shorewood 47, Clinton 82, Edgewood 101, Milwaukee King 143, East Troy 186, Poynette 215, Pardeeville 224, Deerfield/Cambridge 238, Rio/Fall River 241, Big Foot 249, Edgerton 253, Pioneer/Westfield 263, Turner 280, Marshall 315, Johnson Creek 348.