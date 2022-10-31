Tasked with hunting for a top ten medal in her first appearance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, Drobac did just that with a ninth place finish in the Division 2 girls race in 19 minutes, 22 seconds at The Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Drobac hit the mile-mark in 5:52 and spent much of the race in eighth place. She surrendered just one spot in the pecking order down the stretch.
"It felt better than last weekend,” Drobac said in reference to the challenges posed by the heat and the hills at the sectional race at UW-Parkside.
"The hills were still bad out there, but overall, I think it was a way better course. Oh my gosh, so many (butterflies) today. I was so excited to go out there and give it my all. My last hurrah for the freshman season.”
The fast start surprised Drobac, but she made the adjustments and maintained her position for the most part as the race wore on.
"I was a little shaken up by the amount of people on the line,” Drobac said. “I typically get out, and then I see other people fill in, but this time, they were going out and I was filling in. It was a great environment filled with lots of talent.
"The last stretch, I just told myself, you hold this position, you don't let anyone pass you, and right up that last hill stretch, I was going as fast as I could and I just ... (one other girl's) legs were going a little faster than mine. Darn it.”
Drobac thanked her coaches and sophomore teammate McKenna Michel for helping make her first varsity season a successful one.
"It feels amazing (to earn a medal),” Drobac said. "I thank my coaches for having confidence in me and McKenna, she always pushes me to always do my best at every practice and every meet. If it wasn't for those people, I wouldn't know where I would be right now.”
Deerfield/Cambridge cross country coach Matt Polzin couldn’t have been happier with what Drobac accomplished.
"That was fantastic,” Polzin said. "The goal with her coming in was a medal, but you never really know until they get out there."
Michel made her second appearance at state and finished 25th in 20:14.
"It felt good,” Michel said. “My nerves were a lot tamer and I got a lot more under my belt. I definitely didn't have anything in the tank when I finished, so I was happy. My goal was just to get top 50 and to see that I made top 25 was great. My time was good. At conference, I ran a 19:44, but that was like a really flat course, whereas it was super hilly today, so I am very happy with what my time was.”
She sure had fun being part of the 1-2 punch with Drobac at the top of the team’s order.
