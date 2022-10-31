Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac handled the biggest test of her first varsity season like a boss.

Emmerson Drobac
Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac placed ninth in the Division 2 girls race to earn an individual medal at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Tasked with hunting for a top ten medal in her first appearance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, Drobac did just that with a ninth place finish in the Division 2 girls race in 19 minutes, 22 seconds at The Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 29.

McKenna Michel
Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore McKenna Michel placed 25th in the Division 2 girls race at the state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Martin Kimmel
Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel placed 39th in the Division 2 boys race at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
