The Deerfield Community Center’s food pantry will receive $50,021 from Dane County as part of an emergency assistance grant, the county announced Monday.
The grant, which awarded $2 million across 18 pantries, comes as temporary funding increases to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) come to an end. The increases were meant to help families endure financial strains during the pandemic, but are expected to sunset at the end of February.
“Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices. Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in an August press release, when the grant was announced.
The county funded the grant using money from its American Rescue Plan allocation.
The Deerfield pantry has already seen increased need in the community in 2023, and expects more as the extra federal support phases out, said Julie Schwenn, executive director of the community center.
“We’re seeing more households coming to use our pantry, and I think that would definitely be in anticipation of the cuts in funding that are coming up at the end of February,” Schwenn said.
When the federal funding ends, the average Wisconsin household on SNAP will receive $206 less in assistance each month, according to estimates from the thinktank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
At the same time that pandemic funding has dried up, Schwenn said, fewer people are donating to the pantry because of inflationary costs.
“Increases in the price of gasoline, food, and rent have caused economic stress in many households,” the August press release from Dane County reads. “This stress has dramatically increased demand at local food pantries. These economic forces have also increased the cost for local pantries to secure food to meet the demand.”
Schwenn said that the Deerfield pantry has been bolstered by a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. The county announced on Monday that, in addition to the grant funding it will provide to area pantries, it will invest $6 million in its “Farm to Foodbank” program that it operates alongside Second Harvest.