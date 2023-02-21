DCC Christmas baskets
Deerfield Community Center volunteers (from left) Russ Peacock, Greg Frutiger and Phil Montalto recently help pack food pantry Christmas baskets.

 Karyn Saemann

The Deerfield Community Center’s food pantry will receive $50,021 from Dane County as part of an emergency assistance grant, the county announced Monday.

The grant, which awarded $2 million across 18 pantries, comes as temporary funding increases to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) come to an end. The increases were meant to help families endure financial strains during the pandemic, but are expected to sunset at the end of February.

