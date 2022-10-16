Needing to get a win to qualify for a potential playoff berth, the Demons trailed Fall River/Rio 14-13 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Converting two fourth downs to keep a drive alive, the Demons kept their season alive when senior quarterback Tommy Lees threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Eli Key with 18 seconds left, giving the Demons a 19-14 win.
“Our theme for the week was we really wanted to talk about taking on adversity, and to get over the hump on what we want to be,” said Sweger. “You can’t take a step back or wait for adversity, you have to charge into the storm.”
With the win, Deerfield won its third conference game to put themselves on the playoff bubble. The Demons were selected as the eighth seed in the Division 6 playoffs on Saturday during the WIAA playoff selection show, giving the Demons their first playoff berth since 2017.
“These kids didn’t blink, they didn’t hide away from the moment,” said Sweger. “That’s the stuff that you build on that’s program changing events when you answer that bell. I could not be prouder of the grit these kids showed all year.”
Lees and Key also had other big plays in the game. Key returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, while Lees scored a 29-yard rush in the first half.
While upperclassmen like Lees and Key had their moments in the win, the Deerfield underclassmen stepped up in key situations. Sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen caught a pass from Lees to convert one of the fourth downs, and Lees ran behind a mainly underclassmen line to convert another fourth down on the drive as the Demons were missing two senior linemen.
“I can’t speak enough to Noah Maginn, Noah Caygill and Bryce Eickhoff for stepping into big roles this week,” said Sweger. “We had some nerves at first, but by that fourth quarter, the kids were confident and ready, and that’s a real testament to coach Sean Gjermo.”
Deerfield (5-4 overall, 3-4 conference) will travel to Cashton High School to face the Eagles (9-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21 in the first round of the WIAA football playoffs.