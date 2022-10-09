Junior wide receiver Eli Key, left, celebrates with sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen, right, after Key caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in a Deerfield 47-31 loss to Johnson Creek on Friday, October 7.
Deerfield could not find a way to slow down the Johnson Creek rushing attack.
Johnson Creek quarterback Dylan Bredlow and running back Silas Hartz rushed for 395 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Demons fell 47-31 on Friday, October 9 at Deerfield High School in their homecoming game.
“Hats off to Johnson Creek, they came out more physical than we expected,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “Bredlow is the real deal, and he’s a real tough guy to bring down.”
Hartz scored on a 41-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Near the end of the first, Johnson Creek was driving towards the end zone with the ball at the Deerfield five-yard line. Sophomore defensive back Zack Hansen stepped in front of a Johnson Creek pass and recorded an interception, giving the Demons the ball back at their own three-yard line.
Deerfield then went on a 97-yard drive, tying the game at 6-6 in the second quarter when senior quarterback Tommy Lees lofted a pass towards junior wide receiver Eli Key. Key caught the pass and dragged a Johnson Creek defender into the end zone for the touchdown.
“I had terrible play calls in the first half,” said Sweger. “I got too pass happy, I didn’t put us in a good position and that’ll be tough for me to take.”
Taking advantage of Deerfield’s lack of offense, Johnson Creek scored twice in the second quarter. Hartz scored on a 9-yard run, while Bredlow took a bad snap and weaved his way through the Deerfield defense for a 50-yard touchdown run, giving Johnson Creek an 18-6 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Hartz scored on a 9-yard run, extending the Johnson Creek lead to 26-6 after a two-point conversion.
Deerfield began to generate some offense and drove down the field. Senior running back Mason Betthauser scored on a 1-yard run before the end of the quarter, cutting the lead to 26-13.
Whenever the Demons brought the score within two possessions, the Blue Jays found a way to push the lead back to three scores.
Hartz then scored on a 63-yard run, putting the score at 33-13. Lees then cut the lead to 33-19, scoring on an 80-yard run on the next possession. Bredlow, however, would then score on Johnson Creek’s next possession, taking off on a 55-yard run.
Johnson Creek went on a clock-killing drive before Bredlow threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dugg Hartwig, making the score 47-25 with 2:35 left. Deerfield’s offense drove back down the field and Lees threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Betthauser with 51 seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, Johnson Creek recovered the onside kick to put the game away and walked away with the 47-31 victory.
“We just have to put it together,” said Sweger. “We put it together last week, and we were really hoping to build on that, but whether it would be homecoming or all of the stuff going on, we just weren’t able to match their intensity early and dug ourselves too much of a hole,” said Sweger.
Lees finished 13 of 24 for 214 yards on three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lees also rushed 11 times for 152 yards and a touchdown. Betthauser caught five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
With the loss, Deerfield drops to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in conference. The Demons travel to Fall River High School to face Fall River/Rio (3-6, 2-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14. If the Demons defeat Fall River/Rio, the Demons would reach three conference victories. With three conference wins, the Demons could qualify for the playoffs, which would be decided on tiebreakers.