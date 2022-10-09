Eli Key, Zack Hansen
Buy Now

Junior wide receiver Eli Key, left, celebrates with sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen, right, after Key caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in a Deerfield 47-31 loss to Johnson Creek on Friday, October 7. 

Deerfield could not find a way to slow down the Johnson Creek rushing attack.

Johnson Creek quarterback Dylan Bredlow and running back Silas Hartz rushed for 395 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Demons fell 47-31 on Friday, October 9 at Deerfield High School in their homecoming game.

Jackson Drobac, Stephen Bagley, Hunter Milanowksi
Buy Now

Junior linebacker Jackson Drobac, left, sophomore linebacker Stephen Bagley, center, and senior defensive lineman Hunter Milanowski, right, converge on a Johnson Creek ball carrier to make a tackle. 
Tommy Lees
Buy Now

Senior quarterback Tommy Lees looks to throw a pass in Deerfield's 47-31 loss to Johnson Creek on Friday, October 7. Lees threw three touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown in the loss. 
Tobi Arenz scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer victory on senior night
Austin Anderson
Buy Now

Junior linebacker Austin Anderson chases down a Johnson Creek runner. 
Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: Emme Drobac wins Waddell Invitational
Robby Cole
Buy Now

Senior defensive lineman Robby Cole heads towards the Johnson Creek quarterback. 
Mason Betthauser
Buy Now

Senior running back Mason Betthauser shakes free of a Johnson Creek defender on a catch and run on Friday, October 7. 
Jackson Drobac
Buy Now

Junior running back Jackson Drobac looks to run through a Johnson Creek defender on a run. 
Will Brattlie
Buy Now

Sophomore defensive lineman Will Brattlie gets into the Johnson Creek backfield on Friday, October 7. 
Tommy Lees scores five touchdowns; Deerfield football wins against Lourdes Academy
Tommy Lees named by Deerfield High School as Male "Athlete of the Month"

Tags