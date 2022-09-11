Three Randolph touchdowns in the second quarter was too much for the Demons to overcome in a 42-18 loss at Deerfield High School on Friday, September 9.

Deerfield football: Stephen Bagley catches three of Tommy Lees' four touchdown passes in Deerfield win over Dodgeland

“We just had a stretch where we couldn’t get out of our own way,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole.”

Overcoming injury, Collin Klade to continue football career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Derek Sweger named Coach of the Week for Oct. 14th

Tags