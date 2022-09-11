“We just had a stretch where we couldn’t get out of our own way,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole.”
Alex Hollander scored on a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put Randolph up 8-0. Deerfield cut the lead to 8-6 when senior quarterback Tommy Lees threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen with 3:13 left in the first.
“When (Zack) gets the ball now, it’s not a surprise to him that he’s making big plays, he expects to make big plays,” said Sweger.
In the second quarter, Hollander threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dietrich Meyer. Bryce Rataczak scored a rushing touchdown on the two-point conversion.
After a Deerfield fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Rataczak scored on a 27-yard run. With 21 seconds left in the half, Hollander threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Brady Prieve. Rataczak converted the two-point conversion to put Randolph (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference) up 30-6.
Lees scored in the third quarter for Deerfield on a four-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Prieve scored on an eight-yard run for Randolph. Lees scored his second rushing touchdown on a three-yard run with 2:11 left.
“We showed in the second half that when we stop shooting ourselves in the foot, there’s nobody on our schedule that we can’t compete with,” said Sweger.
Jacob Kile scored the final touchdown for Randolph on a 28-yard run with 58 seconds left.
Lees finished 9 of 21 passing for 184 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Lees was the team’s leading rusher with seven carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Deerfield hosted its annual awareness game on Friday, partnering with “Hogs For The Cause” to raise awareness about pediatric brain cancer.
“What I really love about this town and this team is we don’t go through the motions of the awareness game,” said Sweger. “They ask good questions, they listen intently to the foundation when they come talk to us, they care that we do this, they care about the captains, they want this to be a big deal and they learn from it and it's such an important thing that we do for the kids and the community.”
Deerfield (2-2 overall, 0-2 conference) travels to Cambria-Friesland (4-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16.