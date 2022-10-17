For the first time since 2017, the Deerfield Demons will be playing in the WIAA playoffs.
“I’m really happy that we made it this far,” said Deerfield quarterback Tommy Lees. “I’ve always wanted to make it this far since I was a freshman, and I’m just really enjoying the experience right now.”
Needing a win against Fall River/Rio in the last week of the regular season to keep their hopes alive, Lees threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Eli Key with 18 seconds left in the game to put the Demons on the playoff bubble. The Demons officially punched their ticket during the WIAA selection show on the next day, drawing the eighth seed in the Division 7 playoffs, giving Deerfield another week of football.
After starting off the season during the warm summer, the Demons are one of 32 teams in the Division 7 bracket that have made it to the chilly end of October.
“We made the reference that warming up in the cold is a privilege,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “There's 150 teams who would love to be cold with helmets and shoulder pads on one more time, and we’re not taking that for granted.”
Deerfield nearly didn’t make it to this point. Pegged to finish last in conference, the Demons surprised those doubters with wins against Dodgeland and Cambridge to open the season. However, the Demons then slipped up in conference play, losing its first two games against Pardeeville and Randolph.
In a Week 5 match-up against state-ranked Cambria-Friesland, the Demons showed they can play with anybody, losing 28-27 on a stopped 2-point conversion.
“We’ve faced a ton of adversity this year,” said senior linebacker Mason Betthauser. “From the very start, we’ve been placed low and not expected to do much, but we just came out and played our ball. We’re a good team, we just have to go out and play like it.”
The loss swung Deerfield’s season in the right direction. After earning a forfeit win against St. John’s Northwestern Academies, the Demons then took down Lourdes Academy to swing their conference record to 2-3, needing just one more win to get on the playoff bubble.
After a slip-up against Johnson Creek, the Demons had to go on the road and face Fall River/Rio. Both teams needed a win to get on the bubble, but the last-minute touchdown put the Demons (5-4 overall, 3-4 conference) in the playoffs.
“Those games that were close are going to make us play better,” said Lees. “Now we know the situations that we’ve been in, and are now comfortable playing under pressure now.”
Sliding into the playoffs as the eighth seed, Deerfield will face the undefeated Cashton Eagles who are ranked second in Division 7 coaches poll.
“The talent that we have, and what these kids have shown to do, we don’t need to have an overhaul, we don’t need to throw out 20 gadget plays, we don’t need to out-trick them to win the game,” said Sweger. “Our team is good enough to win the game, but we have to play a really good game.”
After finishing the 2021 season in the Level 4 playoffs, the Eagles have been on a mission this year. Cashton has out-scored opponents 418-to-40 during its nine-game winning streak.
Cashton is led by its senior running back Colin O’Neil. O’Neil has rushed for 1,033 yards and has scored 17 touchdowns this season. It’s not just O’Neil the Eagles can rely on as Cashton has rushed for over 2,000 yards as a team.
“They have a big line, but our d-line has to play strong, hit the leverage and don’t let their offensive line get to our linebackers and we just have to wrap up,” said Betthauser.
While the Eagles can put up points offensively, Cashton is also strong defensively. The Eagles defense has four shutouts, while also picking off 22 passes and returning six interceptions for touchdowns.
“A couple of things we talked about this year is when we don’t beat ourselves, we put ourselves in good positions,” said Sweger. “Whether it would be with penalties or turning the ball over, so we certainly need to play a clean game.”
While most people might write this game off as a one-seed going up against an eight-seed, that’ll be fine for the Demons, who have overcome challenges like this.
“We’re used to people looking past us, we’re used to people not giving us credit that we're do, so we’re going to go out there, hit them with everything we can, and we’ll see where the chips fall,” said Sweger.
Deerfield faces Cashton at 7 p.m. at Cashton Park on Friday, October 21.