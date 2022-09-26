DEERFIELD FOOTBALL Deerfield football gets forfeit win from St. John's By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 26, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With St. John’s Northwestern Academies canceling its football season before the season started, the Demons earned a forfeit win this week. Tommy Lees named by Deerfield High School as Male "Athlete of the Month"Deerfield attempted to find an opponent, but could not find a team to fill the opening. The forfeit win gives Deerfield its first conference win of the season. Overcoming injury, Collin Klade to continue football career at Minnesota State University-MoorheadDeerfield is 3-3 overall and is 1-3 in the Trailways-South Conference. Deerfield faces Lourdes Academy (4-2, 3-1) at Deerfield High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Football csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigating double fatality in Medina Sun Prairie West volleyball survives East in five-set thriller Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin