Deerfield junior running back Jackson Drobac, attempts to get out of the tackle of Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kyle Polster, while Cambridge senior defensive lineman Gunnar Sperle provides help. Deerfield defeated Cambridge 20-12 on Friday, August 26.
Each time the Cambridge offense had a chance to drive down the field, the Deerfield defense was up to the challenge on Friday, August 26.
The Demons kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone on four different drives in the fourth quarter, earning a 20-12 victory at Cambridge High School.
“Cambridge kept battling,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “That’s a really good football team, very well coached, but we were able to hold off and make one more play.”
While last year’s game featured plenty of offense, the defense set the tone for this year’s game. After Deerfield recovered a fumble, Deerfield senior quarterback Tommy Lees scored on a nine-yard run, putting the Demons up 6-0 in the first quarter.
The Deerfield defense set up another drive for the Demons after junior linebacker Jackson Drobac picked off a pass. On the ensuing drive, Lees threw a swing pass to senior running back Mason Betthauser, who followed his blocking for a 13-yard touchdown. Betthauser also caught the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 14-0.
“A lot of that credit goes to (defensive) coach (Dan) Goodman,” said Sweger. “He really is sound for us scheme wise, but more importantly, he does a really good job of teaching the kids the scheme.”
The Demons looked to close out the half with another drive, but an interception by Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish gave the Blue Jays the ball back with a minute left before halftime.
Faced with a fourth down, Cambridge ran a fake punt. Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman, who also serves as the team’s punter, threw a pass intended for sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter. The ball deflected off a Deerfield player’s hands and fell into the hands of Holzhueter, who raced into the endzone for a 44-yard touchdown.
“We had it in decent territory, and we just tried to roll the dice a little bit,” said Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil. “We got lucky that it bounced off his hands and Drew caught it, ran it in and that gave us a little momentum going into halftime.”
Deerfield ran out the clock on the ensuing possession to take a 14-6 lead into the half.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Blue Jays used the momentum built before half to drive down the field. After Buckman completed a pass to Parish on fourth down, the Blue Jays scored after Buckman rushed for a nine-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 14-12.
“We’re competing, we’re learning how to get better,” said Klingbeil. “Our young kids are learning what varsity football is all about, and they were in some high pressure situations tonight.”
Before the end of the third quarter, Buckman led another drive down the field for Cambridge. However, the Demons kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone and a missed field goal kept the Demons in front.
With seven minutes left in the fourth, the Blue Jays were backed up to their two yard-line. Buckman began driving the Blue Jays down the field, hitting sophomore wide receiver Nick Ellickson on a 32-yard pass. However, Deerfield junior linebacker Austin Anderson picked off a pass off on a deflection to get the ball back to the Demons.
“We just kept going and we didn’t stop,” said Anderson. “Even after that first half touchdown, we kept it alive and we’re still going all night.”
The Blue Jays forced a three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense. Deerfield’s defense held tough and stopped the Blue Jays on a fourth-down conversion. Attempting to run out the clock for Deerfield, Lees fumbled, giving the ball back to the Blue Jays with two minutes left.
“I got to give it to my teammates, they kept me in it,” said Lees. “I put my head down for a second, and all of them got around me and lifted me back up.”
Deerfield sophomore defensive back Zack Hansen then picked off a pass to get the ball back to the Demons. Looking to close out the game, Lees broke off a 54-yard touchdown run to put the Demons up 20-12 with a minute left.
“The most telling thing about Tommy is he gets an uncharacteristic fumble when we’re trying to run the clock out, and a lesser kid is looking to not get his number called, but he comes back and says give me the ball,” said Sweger.
On the touchdown run, Deerfield was called for an illegal formation penalty. Klingbeil declined the penalty to save some time for Cambridge and get the ball back to the offense. The Blue Jays then stopped the two-point conversion on the next play to keep it a one-score game.
Buckman got the Blue Jays down the field into Deerfield territory. Buckman hit Parish on a pass and successfully stopped the clock with one second left after a spike.
Attempting a hail-mary pass to the end zone, Buckman lofted a pass that fell into the hands of Holzhueter, who came running through a crowd to catch a potentially game-tying touchdown. However, the Blue Jays were called for an illegal formation penalty, and had to replay the down.
“I told these kids, I don’t know what I did to them in practice this week to make sure they aged me in dog years, but our mind immediately went to what we were going to try and stop on that two-point conversion,” said Sweger. “It was a penalty that I didn’t have a good view of, I think it was a great call and we’re going to hold on to it and we aren’t going to give it back.”
On the next play, Buckman’s hail-mary pass was intercepted by Lees as time expired, giving Deerfield a 20-12 victory.
“The past two years, I’ve been looking forward to this upperclassmen moment,” said Drobac. “Ever since the start of the season, I’ve had this game marked on my calendar and to win it just means everything.”
Lees was the game’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Hansen recorded eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass for Deerfield.
For Cambridge, Buckman was 20 of 39 for 293 yards. Ellickson caught five passes for 66 yards. Holzhueter recorded a game-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble for the Blue Jays.
Deerfield (2-0) faces Pardeeville (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 2 at Deerfield High School. Cambridge (0-2) faces Palmyra-Eagle (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 2 at Cambridge High School.