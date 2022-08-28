Jackson Drobac, Kyle Polster, Gunnar Sperle
Buy Now

Deerfield junior running back Jackson Drobac, attempts to get out of the tackle of Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kyle Polster, while Cambridge senior defensive lineman Gunnar Sperle provides help. Deerfield defeated Cambridge 20-12 on Friday, August 26. 

Each time the Cambridge offense had a chance to drive down the field, the Deerfield defense was up to the challenge on Friday, August 26.

The Demons kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone on four different drives in the fourth quarter, earning a 20-12 victory at Cambridge High School.

Robby Cole
Buy Now

Deerfield senior defensive lineman, left, gets a hand up to try and deflect a pass thrown by Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman, right, on Friday, August 26. 
Tommy Lees
Buy Now

Deerfield senior quarterback Tommy Lees takes off on a run in a Deerfield 20-12 win over Cambridge on Friday, August 26. Lees scored two rushing touchdowns in the win. 
Aiden Sperle
Buy Now

Cambridge sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Sperle works through a double team on Friday, August 26. 
Kiefer Parish
Buy Now

Cambridge sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish looks to make a move after a catch on Friday, August 26. 
Drew Holzhueter
Buy Now

Cambridge running back Drew Holzhueter looks for a lane on a punt return on Friday, August 26. 
Garrett Wendricks
Buy Now

Cambridge sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Wendricks works around a Deerfield block on Friday, August 26. 
Cambridge football brings in young and talented underclassmen for upcoming season
Marco Damini, Austin Anderson
Buy Now

Cambridge junior wide receiver Marco Damini attempts to tackle Deerfield junior Austin Anderson, who returns an interception on Friday, August 26. 
Cambridge volleyball earns win against Lourdes Academy, loses to Cambria-Friesland and Horicon in quad
Zack Hansen
Buy Now

Deerfield sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen runs up field in a Deerfield 20-12 win over Cambridge on Friday, August 26. 
Taylor Bloyer takes over as Deerfield volleyball head coach as Demons get ready to begin season
Deerfield football: Stephen Bagley catches three of Tommy Lees' four touchdown passes in Deerfield win over Dodgeland

Tags