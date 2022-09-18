After a touchdown brought the Demons within a point against Cambria-Friesland (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference), Deerfield went for the win with 1:20 left in the game.
“Overtime against a team like Cambria doesn’t favor us with both teams getting the ball on the 25, and that’s a really tough offense to contain for 25 yards,” said Deerfield football coach Derek Sweger. “We wanted to show our kids that they were going to get it and win.”
However, Cambria-Friesland snuffed out the Deerfield two-point conversion and hung on for a 28-27 victory on Friday, September 16 at Cambria-Friesland High School.
“It was one of those games that was a phenomenal high school football game, and it sucked that somebody had to lose,” said Sweger. “It sucks even more that it was us, but it was just a really well played, fun game.”
Junior running back Jackson Drobac scored a 3-yard touchdown run in the third, giving Deerfield a 21-14 lead. Krueger scored his third touchdown for Cambria-Friesland in the third, but the two-point conversion was stopped by Deerfield.
In the fourth quarter, Issac DeYoung scored on a five-yard run. A successful two-point conversion put Cambria-Friesland up 28-21 with about four minutes left.
“I pulled everyone aside and said guys we’re going to go get the ball, we’re going to score a touchdown, we’re going to get the two-point conversion and we’re going to win,” said Sweger.
The Demons completed the first part of the task as Lees threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Mason Betthauser, bringing the score to 28-27. The Demons were stopped on the two-point conversion, ending the potential upset.
“It was the best game we played as an entire team,” said Sweger. “We had some games where the offense is a little better and some where the defense is better, but as far as a well-played team game, this is the best one we had.”
Lees finished 14 of 19 for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Lees also rushed for 54 yards and two scores. Drobac led the Demons with 10 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Junior wide receiver Quinn Sylvester recorded four catches for 100 yards.
“We’ve been able to see the work he’s put in, and this is his first year playing football,” said Sweger. “He had a phenomenal catch against Randolph at the end of the fourth quarter, and you could see it click for him.”
Deerfield was supposed to play St. John’s Northwestern Academies next week, but St. John’s canceled their football season. The Demons will be issued a forfeit win, giving them a win in conference. Coach Sweger is still looking for an opponent to schedule.