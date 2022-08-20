Sophomore tight end Stephen Bagley caught his first touchdown on Friday, August 19.
Not satisfied with just the one, Bagley finished with three touchdowns in a Deerfield 44-14 win over Dodgeland at Dodgeland High School.
Sophomore tight end Stephen Bagley caught his first touchdown on Friday, August 19.
Not satisfied with just the one, Bagley finished with three touchdowns in a Deerfield 44-14 win over Dodgeland at Dodgeland High School.
“It was really his coming out party last night,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “He really attacked the weight room in the offseason, he got valuable experience on the baseball team and with some guys being out, he was ready when we called his number.”
The Demons opened the game with a touchdown on their opening possesion. Senior quarterback Tommy Lees found junior running back Jackson Drobac for a 46-yard touchdown pass.
After the Deerfield defense recorded a three-and-out, sophomore wide receiver Zach Hanson scored on a six-yard touchdown run. Bagley would then score on a 20-yard touchdown pass, giving Deerfield a 19-0 lead.
“They were able to keep that energy throughout, and that was a big thing for us,” said Sweger. “We came out really hot, the kids were excited and it was a lot of payoff for all of the work they put in.”
Junior wide receiver Eli Key scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Lees in the second quarter. Bagley caught his second pass and scampered 75 yards for another Deerfield touchdown as the Demons led 32-0 at the half.
“One of the big things we preached with Tommy in the offseason was that we were going to be horizontal than vertical in the offense this year, and he needed to get the ball out of his hands quick,” said Sweger. “Let his guys run in space, but still take shots when they are available and last night was textbook.”
Lees found Bagley for the final time on a 10-yard touchdown. Lees finished 9 of 10 with four touchdowns on 220 passing yards.
“You run out of superlatives to talk about (Tommy), but one of the biggest things I’ve enjoyed is how much fun he has playing the game, and the leadership step that he’s taken forward this year,” said Sweger.
Deerfield junior quarterback Austin Anderson scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Deerfield put an exclamation point on the 44-14 victory.
Senior running back Mason Betthauser recorded three carries for 57 yards. Betthauser and Lees each recorded an interception on defense. Bagley recorded three catches for 102 yards, while Drobac caught four passes for 91 yards.
Deerfield (1-0) travels to Cambridge High School at 7 p.m. to face the Blue Jays (0-1) on Friday, August 26.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.