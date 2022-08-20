Sophomore tight end Stephen Bagley caught his first touchdown on Friday, August 19.

Not satisfied with just the one, Bagley finished with three touchdowns in a Deerfield 44-14 win over Dodgeland at Dodgeland High School.

Deerfield football brings back key veterans and sets record for turnout for upcoming season
Taylor Bloyer takes over as Deerfield volleyball head coach as Demons get ready to begin season
Cambridge/Deerfield cross country ready to get back to state
Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization results
Dayton Lasack to compete on Millikin University track and field team

Tags