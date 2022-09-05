“We haven’t been 2-0 in a very long time, and that’s a different feeling than being 0-2 or 1-1,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “It's just the mindset on how you have to approach some things, and that’s part of the process of being the team that we want to be.”
Hunter Paskey of Pardeeville scored on a one-yard touchdown run and Ashton Whitehorse converted the two-point conversion, putting the Bulldogs up 8-0 in the first quarter. Brad Jacobson broke off a 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, giving Pardeeville a 14-0 lead at the half.
Whitehorse scored on a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth for Pardeeville. In the fourth quarter for Deerfield, sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen scored on a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Anderson.
“We missed some tackles, missed some passes and we had some penalties,” said Sweger. “Hats off to Pardeeville, that’s a really good, big team, but we learned last night that if we don’t play our best football, we don’t win games.”
Lees finished 15 of 28 for 179 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Lees was also the team’s leading rusher with eight carries for 40 yards. Senior running back Mason Betthauser led the Demons in receiving with eight catches for 112 yards.
Deerfield (2-1) faces Randolph (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Deerfield High School on Friday, September 9 in their “Awareness” game. The Demons have partnered with Hogs For The Cause to raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer.