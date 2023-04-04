A referendum for $49.7 million to improve the Deerfield Middle-High School passed on Tuesday, with 63.1% of voters in favor.
The ballot question asked Deerfield Community School District residents to support a one-time sum in order to finance improvements to the school, which has struggled to keep up with a growing student population in recent years.
Renovations to the school will include expanded classrooms, accessibility improvements and the addition of two courtyards. The changes will allow for sixth grade students to be transitioned to the middle school, easing space constraints at the district’s elementary school, the district has said.
“The plan was devloped to address the long-term needs of our schools and to ensure that our students have the resources they need to succeed,” the district said.
The measure’s tax impact is a $1.14 increase per $1,000 of property value, or about $228 on a $200,000 home, according to the school district. That increase will last for 20 years.
According to unofficial results Tuesday evening, 1,086 voters supported the referendum while 636 voted against it.
The new construction will be tackled in phases, the school district has said, with the first beginning in late spring or early summer 2024. The project is expected to be completed in full by the start of the 2026-27 school year.