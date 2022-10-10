In a conference matchup against Williams Bay on Tuesday, October 4, the Demons lost (25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 16-25, 8-15) to Williams Bay at Williams Bay High School.

Senior outside hitter Steffi Siewert recorded 16 kills, had 18 digs and served five aces. Senior middle blocker Moli Haak recorded 14 digs and had a block.

