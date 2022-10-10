DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL Deerfield volleyball defeated by Williams Bay By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a conference matchup against Williams Bay on Tuesday, October 4, the Demons lost (25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 16-25, 8-15) to Williams Bay at Williams Bay High School. Deerfield volleyball gets two conference wins against Madison Country Day and ParkviewSenior outside hitter Steffi Siewert recorded 16 kills, had 18 digs and served five aces. Senior middle blocker Moli Haak recorded 14 digs and had a block. Morgan Mack to continue softball career at Marian UniversitySenior Grace Brattlie recorded 20 assists and served two aces. Deerfield is 11-16 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District McFarland High School student receives national award McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin