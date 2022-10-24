The Deerfield volleyball team was eliminated in the first round of regionals with a 3-1 loss (25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17) to Horicon on Tuesday, October 18.

Hailie Lehman of Horicon (27-9) recorded 17 kills in the win.

