DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL Deerfield volleyball eliminated in first round by Horicon By Calahan Steed Oct 24, 2022 The Deerfield volleyball team was eliminated in the first round of regionals with a 3-1 loss (25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17) to Horicon on Tuesday, October 18. Hailie Lehman of Horicon (27-9) recorded 17 kills in the win. The Demons finish the year with a record of 11-22, a far improvement from last year's record of 4-18. Jenna Rosol, Evie Mikkelson, Steffi Siewert, Grace Brattlie, Moli Haak, Kylee Fankhauser, Samantha Gruber, Cora Bennett, Alma Mikkelson and Addy Kapral will graduate from the roster.