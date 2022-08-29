At the Fall River Quad, the Demons went 2-1 at Fall River High School on Tuesday, August 23.

Deerfield defeated Valley Chistrian (25-19, 25-22) in two sets and defeated Kohler (20-25, 25-20, 16-14) in three sets. The lone loss came against Fall River (15-25, 15-25) in two sets.

