DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL Deerfield volleyball goes 2-1 at Fall River Quad By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Aug 29, 2022 At the Fall River Quad, the Demons went 2-1 at Fall River High School on Tuesday, August 23. Deerfield defeated Valley Chistrian (25-19, 25-22) in two sets and defeated Kohler (20-25, 25-20, 16-14) in three sets. The lone loss came against Fall River (15-25, 15-25) in two sets. Tags Deerfield Volleyball