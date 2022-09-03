DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL Deerfield volleyball sweeps Palmyra-Eagle By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After losing three matches at the Central Wisconsin Christian School Invite over the last weekend of August, the Demons got back into the win column on Tuesday, August 30. Deerfield volleyball goes 2-1 at Fall River QuadThe Deerfield volleyball team swept Palmyra-Eagle 25-14, 25-19 and 25-15 at Deerfield High School. Senior setter Grace Brattlie recorded 14 assists, along with seven digs and five aces. Deerfield football holds off late Cambridge football rallySenior outside hitter Steffi Siewert recorded seven kills and eight digs. Senior middle blocker Moli Haak had six kills, while sophomore defensive specialist Maddie Kimmel recorded nine digs. Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mentionThe Demons are 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the Trailways-South. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Waunakee dance student performs at KCON Los Angeles Boys' soccer program gaining momentum at Lodi Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals Lodi Meat Market recognized at Wisconsin State Fair, brings record auction bid Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin